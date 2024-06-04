Wayanad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi vs Annie Raja, who will win?

Rahul Gandhi's challenge on the Wayanad seat intensified as CPI(M) fielded Annie Raja as its candidate from there. Although CPI(M) had also fielded a candidate against Rahul Gandhi in 2019, the margin of victory for Rahul Gandhi was more than 4 lakhs. However, by fielding Annie Raja, the CPI(M) posed a significant challenge to Congress leadership. Elections for this seat were held on April 26 and the results will be announced today on June 4.

Counting of votes will begin at 8 am and we will keep you updated.