Wayanad landslides: Search operation enters Day 6, death toll crosses 350, over 200 still missing

By Saturday night, authorities had confirmed 357 deaths. The search operations were halted overnight but resumed at first light on Sunday

The Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Kerala Fire and Rescue Services, police, and other agencies resumed their search for missing people in the Wayanad landslides on Sunday morning. By Saturday night, authorities had confirmed 357 deaths. The search operations were halted overnight but resumed at first light on Sunday.

Official reports state that at least 206 people are missing from the Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions, the areas hardest hit by the disaster.

The state government reported that 1,208 homes were destroyed in multiple landslides that struck the district on Tuesday. This includes 540 houses in Mundakkai, 600 in Chooralmala, and 68 in Attamala. In addition to the loss of homes, 3,700 acres of agricultural land were destroyed, with damages estimated at Rs 21.11 crore.

The Army has restored connectivity in the Punchirimattam area, where the devastating landslides originated.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced plans to identify a secure region to construct a new township. He assured that the Education Minister would visit the damaged schools to ensure that children's education continues without interruption.

The situation remains critical as search and rescue operations continue in the affected areas. The people of Wayanad are facing a significant recovery process as they deal with the aftermath of these devastating landslides.