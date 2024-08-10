Wayanad Landslides: PM Modi promises every possible help to Kerala in rescue, says, 'we will ensure...'

PM Modi chaired a review meeting in Wayanad on Saturday after undertaking aerial and on-the-ground surveys of affected sites.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted the central government's support to Kerala and said that it will be ensured no work gets hampered due to lack of money.

PM Modi chaired a review meeting in Wayanad on Saturday after undertaking aerial and on-the-ground surveys of affected sites.

Speaking on occasion, the Prime Minister said that the central government will make all efforts to fulfil all state government requests. He said that as soon as he was informed of the situation in Wayanad when the landslides hit, a Minister of State was sent to the state to take stock of the situation. NDRF, Army and Air Force teams were also deployed for rescue and relief operations.

"I had a conversation with CM Pinarayi Vijayan the morning when the incident took place and assured him that we would provide assistance and try to reach the spot as soon as possible. NDRF, SDRF, Army, Police, Doctors, everyone tried to help the victims at the earliest. All the agencies of the central government were mobilised immediately," PM Modi said.

"I want to assure the families of the deceased that they are not alone. We are all standing with them. The Central Government stand with the Kerala Government and we will ensure no work is hampered due to the lack of money," he added.

The Prime Minister said that his heart felt heavy as he visited the landslide-hit sites and also when he met the survivors at the relief camp. He highlighted the importance of collective efforts in rehabilitation.

"This disaster is not normal. The dreams of thousands of families have been shattered. I have seen the situation on the spot. I met the victims at relief camps who faced this disaster. I also met the injured patients in the hospital," he added.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Muhammed Khan, Union Minister Suresh Gopi, State Ministers A Rajan, AK Saseendran, PA Mohammed Riyas, and Kerala ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar.

Meanwhile, 171 personnel from Pangode Military Station, who were deployed in Wayanad to undertake rescue operations, returned on Saturday. The personnel were given grand reception on their return at Pangode station.

As per officials, 12 personnel are still deployed in Wayanad to continue with the rescue operations.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited a relief camp and met survivors of landslides in Wayanad. The Prime Minister interacted with the survivors at the camp.

PM undertook an aerial survey of the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad before physically visiting the location of the disaster to review relief and rehabilitation efforts in the region.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Muhammed Khan and Union Minister Suresh Gopi accompanied the Prime Minister in the helicopter.

As the Prime Minister undertook an on-the-ground review of the affected sites, he was briefed on the situation by Kerala ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar.

The state has requested the central government to declare this as a national disaster and a severe calamity. An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) has been constituted by the Central Government to visit the affected areas of the State and review the situation. The team is visiting the affected areas from August 8 to August 10.

Kerala government has assured immediate assistance to those affected by the landslides, helping them relocate to another place, as per the Chief Minister's Office.

All those affected in Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas will receive this assistance. An adult member from families who have lost their livelihood will receive a daily allowance of Rs. 300. This benefit will be available for up to two individuals per family.

Over 300 people lost their lives after massive landslides hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad on July 30.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)