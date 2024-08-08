Wayanad landslides: PM Modi to visit disaster-hit areas on August 10

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Arthshila Art Studios - fostering creativity, innovation, and cultural exchange through art

Master the efficiency of typing skills with help of typing speed test

Mukesh Ambani, Bajaj, Birla hold Rs 38629 crore collectively, it is equal to GDP of...

JavaBurn Review: Is it Safe and Effective for Weight Loss?

10 Reasons Why Appinventiv is the Leading Mobile App Development Company in Australia

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Arthshila Art Studios - fostering creativity, innovation, and cultural exchange through art

Arthshila Art Studios - fostering creativity, innovation, and cultural exchange through art

Master the efficiency of typing skills with help of typing speed test

Master the efficiency of typing skills with help of typing speed test

Mukesh Ambani, Bajaj, Birla hold Rs 38629 crore collectively, it is equal to GDP of...

Mukesh Ambani, Bajaj, Birla hold Rs 38629 crore collectively, it is equal to GDP of...

8 animals that don't drink water

8 animals that don't drink water

This state in India doesn't have railway line

This state in India doesn't have railway line

Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra’s javelin weight is...

Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra’s javelin weight is...

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

'Suspects hoped to kill...': Investigators reveal chilling details about foiled terror plot at Taylor Swift's concerts

'Suspects hoped to kill...': Investigators reveal chilling details about foiled terror plot at Taylor Swift's concerts

'You'll have to wear bikini': Top actress reveals casting couch, was called to hotel, big Bollywood maker told her to...

'You'll have to wear bikini': Top actress reveals casting couch, was called to hotel, big Bollywood maker told her to...

HomeIndia

India

Wayanad landslides: PM Modi to visit disaster-hit areas on August 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit landslide-affected sites in Wayanad on August 10

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 09:05 PM IST

Wayanad landslides: PM Modi to visit disaster-hit areas on August 10
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit landslide-affected sites in Wayanad on August 10.In a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that the state has requested the central government to declare this as a national disaster and a severe calamity.Massive landslides hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad on July 30 creating widespread devastation.

"In this regard, the central government has appointed a nine-member committee to submit a report. The committee chairman visited today and we hope to receive central assistance for rehabilitation," the Chief Minister said. "We expect the Prime Minister to understand the situation firsthand and adopt a favourable stance," he added.

The Chief Minister said that the post-mortem procedures of 420 bodies have been conducted so far in Wayanad and added that the search operations will continue."Officially, 225 deaths have been confirmed. The body parts of 195 individuals have been found in various locations. DNA samples of these body parts have been sent for testing. The search is still ongoing. Post-mortems have been conducted on 420 bodies, 178 bodies have been handed over to relatives, and 233 burials have taken place," he said.

He also said that around seven tons of clothing was recieved at the collection centre in Wayanad but the majority of it was used. "There is no need to collect and send materials to the camps. Seven tons of clothing have arrived at the collection centre in Wayanad, but none of it is usable as it consists entirely of used clothes. All seven tons of clothing had to be sent for processing, which has become a nuisance," the Chief Minister said.Commending the support and generous donations to CM's Distress Relief Fund, CM Vijayan said, "We are receiving substantial support for the CMDRF from the South Indian film industry. It is heartening to see the entire state of Kerala coming together to uplift Wayanad."

Earlier, a special team consisting of army personnel, SOG officials and forest officials have been conducting a search operation at Sunrise Valley in Soojippara, inside the forest.The Indian Army is set to leave Wayanad after completing a ten-day-long rescue operation. The search operation will be handed over to the forces of NDRF, SDRF, Fire Force and Kerala police.

 (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Finance Bill 2024: FM Sitharaman announces big amendments to LTCG tax proposal, check all changes here

Finance Bill 2024: FM Sitharaman announces big amendments to LTCG tax proposal, check all changes here

Raazi, Sita Ramam actor Ashwath Bhatt assaulted by robber in Istanbul: 'He hit me on the back...'

Raazi, Sita Ramam actor Ashwath Bhatt assaulted by robber in Istanbul: 'He hit me on the back...'

'Deeply disheartened': Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to Vinesh Phogat's retirement after Paris Olympics disqualification

'Deeply disheartened': Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to Vinesh Phogat's retirement after Paris Olympics disqualification

Paris Olympics 2024: List of athletes who will challenge Neeraj Chopra for Gold in Men's Javelin final

Paris Olympics 2024: List of athletes who will challenge Neeraj Chopra for Gold in Men's Javelin final

Mukesh Ambani's gift for Jio customers, recharge once and use phone for 336 days, price of plan is just Rs...

Mukesh Ambani's gift for Jio customers, recharge once and use phone for 336 days, price of plan is just Rs...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement