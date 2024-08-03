Wayanad landslides: How Kerala forest officers overcame rain, climbed atop hill to rescue 6 tribals, including 4 kids

Led by Kalpetta range forest officer K Hashis, a four-member team managed to rescue the family, which included children aged between one and four

In a daring rescue mission, Kerala forest department officials saved four toddlers and their parents after they were stranded in a cave due to the Wayanad landslides. Led by Kalpetta range forest officer K Hashis, a four-member team managed to rescue the family, which included children aged between one and four. The rescue mission took four and a half hours one way.

"The family is from the Paniya community of Wayanad and was stranded in a cave atop a hill overlooking a deep gorge," Hashis told news agency PTI.

#Kerala: Forest department personnel rescued six tribals, including four children, from a landslide-affected area in #Wayanad.#WayanadLandslide pic.twitter.com/S0xZeddrB9 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 3, 2024

Hashis explained that they found the mother and a four-year-old child wandering in search of food for the rest of the family, who were stuck in the cave.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised the forest department's bravery in an eight-hour operation. He posted on X, "Six precious lives were saved from a remote tribal settlement after a tireless 8-hour operation by our courageous forest officials in landslide-hit Wayanad. Their heroism reminds us that Kerala's resilience shines brightest in the darkest times. United in hope, we will rebuild and emerge stronger.”

Due to increased rainfall, the forest department moved most members of the tribal communities in Wayanad to safer locations. Hashis mentioned that the Paniya community survives on forest products and typically avoids interaction with others. However, the landslide and heavy rain left them unable to find food.

The rescue path was steep and hazardous, especially amidst heavy rainfall. Officers had to tie ropes to trees and rocks to climb. Hashis described it as dangerous.

"The children were tired, and we fed them with what we had carried. After much persuasion, their father agreed to come with us. We tied the children to our bodies and started our trek back," he added.