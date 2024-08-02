Wayanad landslides live updates: Death toll rises to 308, over 200 still missing, rescue ops underway

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

NEET-UG 2024 row: SC's big verdict in paper leak case, says NTA should avoid...

UPSC topper IAS Tina Dabi's Class 12 marks goes viral, check her scores in different subjects

John Abraham gets angry at journalist for asking him to do 'something new' on screen: 'I'll tear you apart if...'

Meet actress whose two films earned over Rs 2500 crore, no release in 11 months, is still a superstar, net worth is..

PV Sindhu's room fan malfunctions, Amit Panghal orders daal-roti: Indian athletes complain of bad management at Olympics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Armaan Malik's slap to Vishal Pandey 'checking out' Kritika Malik: 6 biggest controversies of Bigg Boss OTT 3

From Armaan Malik's slap to Vishal Pandey 'checking out' Kritika Malik: 6 biggest controversies of Bigg Boss OTT 3

NEET-UG 2024 row: SC's big verdict in paper leak case, says NTA should avoid...

NEET-UG 2024 row: SC's big verdict in paper leak case, says NTA should avoid...

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

7 affordable cruiser bikes in India

7 affordable cruiser bikes in India

8 Olympic records that may never be broken

8 Olympic records that may never be broken

AI imagines Pakistan after 100 years

AI imagines Pakistan after 100 years

12 देश और 100 से ऊपर बच्चे... कौन है Pavel Durov जिसके कारनामे से टेंशन में हैं Elon Musk

12 देश और 100 से ऊपर बच्चे... कौन है Pavel Durov जिसके कारनामे से टेंशन में हैं Elon Musk

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Armaan Malik's slap to Vishal Pandey 'checking out' Kritika Malik: 6 biggest controversies of Bigg Boss OTT 3

From Armaan Malik's slap to Vishal Pandey 'checking out' Kritika Malik: 6 biggest controversies of Bigg Boss OTT 3

Meet actor whose father wanted him to become IAS officer, started career with Aamir Khan, one show changed life, now...

Meet actor whose father wanted him to become IAS officer, started career with Aamir Khan, one show changed life, now...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Why Imran Masood Left Congress? And Why He Returned? Saharanpur MP Reveals Inside Story

Why Imran Masood Left Congress? And Why He Returned? Saharanpur MP Reveals Inside Story

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

From Armaan Malik's slap to Vishal Pandey 'checking out' Kritika Malik: 6 biggest controversies of Bigg Boss OTT 3

From Armaan Malik's slap to Vishal Pandey 'checking out' Kritika Malik: 6 biggest controversies of Bigg Boss OTT 3

John Abraham gets angry at journalist for asking him to do 'something new' on screen: 'I'll tear you apart if...'

John Abraham gets angry at journalist for asking him to do 'something new' on screen: 'I'll tear you apart if...'

Meet actress whose two films earned over Rs 2500 crore, no release in 11 months, is still a superstar, net worth is..

Meet actress whose two films earned over Rs 2500 crore, no release in 11 months, is still a superstar, net worth is..

HomeIndia

India

Wayanad landslides live updates: Death toll rises to 308, over 200 still missing, rescue ops underway

In Wayanad, rescue teams are working hard to find survivors trapped in the rubble three days after the massive landslides. Despite harsh conditions, they continue their efforts

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 10:31 AM IST

Wayanad landslides live updates: Death toll rises to 308, over 200 still missing, rescue ops underway
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    All schools, colleges, and tuition centres in Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod will be closed on Friday, August 2, due to heavy rain warnings. The India Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange' alert for Wayanad until Saturday. This area has recently experienced severe landslides, causing over 308 deaths, according to reports.

    In Palakkad, the district collector has also declared a holiday for schools, anganwadis, tuition centres, and madrasas on Friday. However, colleges and residential schools like Navodaya will remain open.

    In Wayanad, rescue teams are working hard to find survivors trapped in the rubble three days after the massive landslides. Despite harsh conditions, they continue their efforts.

    The Indian Army has quickly built a new bridge, the Cl 24 Bailey Bridge, over the Iruvanjippuzha River. This bridge connects Chooralmala with Mundakkai and is now open for traffic. It has been handed over to the local authorities.

    On Thursday, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the landslide site in Chooralmala, Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi called the situation a terrible tragedy and emphasised that much work is needed to help the area recover.

    With inputs from agencies

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    MS Dhoni picks his current favourite cricketer; it's not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or Ravindra Jadeja

    MS Dhoni picks his current favourite cricketer; it's not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or Ravindra Jadeja

    Meet Kiara Advani's sister Ishita Advani, as stunning as Bollywood actresses, she works as..

    Meet Kiara Advani's sister Ishita Advani, as stunning as Bollywood actresses, she works as..

    DNA TV Show: Govt banks collected Rs 8500 crore from customers for not maintaining minimum balance

    DNA TV Show: Govt banks collected Rs 8500 crore from customers for not maintaining minimum balance

    Who is Mohammed Deif, Hamas military chief, whom Israel killed in air strike?

    Who is Mohammed Deif, Hamas military chief, whom Israel killed in air strike?

    Meet athlete who won gold medal for India, is now selling vegetables on street, he is..

    Meet athlete who won gold medal for India, is now selling vegetables on street, he is..

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    From Armaan Malik's slap to Vishal Pandey 'checking out' Kritika Malik: 6 biggest controversies of Bigg Boss OTT 3

    From Armaan Malik's slap to Vishal Pandey 'checking out' Kritika Malik: 6 biggest controversies of Bigg Boss OTT 3

    Meet actor whose father wanted him to become IAS officer, started career with Aamir Khan, one show changed life, now...

    Meet actor whose father wanted him to become IAS officer, started career with Aamir Khan, one show changed life, now...

    This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

    This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

    Richest female cricketers in the world

    Richest female cricketers in the world

    Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

    Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement