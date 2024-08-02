Wayanad landslides live updates: Death toll rises to 308, over 200 still missing, rescue ops underway

In Wayanad, rescue teams are working hard to find survivors trapped in the rubble three days after the massive landslides. Despite harsh conditions, they continue their efforts

All schools, colleges, and tuition centres in Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod will be closed on Friday, August 2, due to heavy rain warnings. The India Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange' alert for Wayanad until Saturday. This area has recently experienced severe landslides, causing over 308 deaths, according to reports.

In Palakkad, the district collector has also declared a holiday for schools, anganwadis, tuition centres, and madrasas on Friday. However, colleges and residential schools like Navodaya will remain open.

The Indian Army has quickly built a new bridge, the Cl 24 Bailey Bridge, over the Iruvanjippuzha River. This bridge connects Chooralmala with Mundakkai and is now open for traffic. It has been handed over to the local authorities.

On Thursday, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the landslide site in Chooralmala, Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi called the situation a terrible tragedy and emphasised that much work is needed to help the area recover.

