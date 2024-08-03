Wayanad Landslide Update: Death toll rises to 340, over 200 still missing, rescue ops underway

Around 200 people are still missing. As per officials, 210 bodies and 134 body parts were recovered on Friday, including 96 males, 85 females and 29 children.

There were 146 bodies that families were able to identify. The post-mortem examination of the 207 bodies and 134 body parts recovered from the scene has been finished by the administration.

187 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the districts of Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram, while 84 patients are still receiving treatment, according to the officials. From the scene of the tragedy, 273 individuals have been taken to hospitals.

To designate more than 56,800 square kilometers of the Western Ghats spanning six states—including 13 villages in Wayanad, Kerala, which is plagued by landslides—as Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESAs), the Centre has released a new draft notification, requesting comments and objections within 60 days.

The notice was sent out on July 31, one day after over 300 people were killed in the Wayanad district by a series of landslides. Scientists from Kerala and other places blame the catastrophe on a lethal combination of climate change, mining on the unstable terrain, and loss of forest cover.

According to the draft notification, 9,993.7 sq km of Kerala, including 13 villages spread over two talukas in the district affected by landslides, would be designated as ecologically sensitive areas.

Periya, Thirunelli, Thondernad, Thrissilery, Kidanganad, and Noolpuzha are located in the Mananthavady taluka, whereas the Vythiri taluka comprises Achooranam, Chundel, Kottappadi, Kunnathidavaka, Pozhuthana, Thariyod, and Vellarimala.