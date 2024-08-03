Wayanad Landslide Update: Death toll rises to 340, over 200 still missing, rescue ops underway

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Weather update: Heavy rains to pound Bihar, Jharkhand, 5 other states; IMD issues red alert

Mossad & IRGC officials: Connived to kill Haniyeh

US automobile giant Ford plans to return to India but there's a twist

Mukesh Ambani and Akash Ambani's Reliance Jio announces cheapest plans with OTT benefits for just Rs…

Meet world's tallest woman, who was 5.9 kg at birth, has a height of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Weather update: Heavy rains to pound Bihar, Jharkhand, 5 other states; IMD issues red alert

Weather update: Heavy rains to pound Bihar, Jharkhand, 5 other states; IMD issues red alert

Mossad & IRGC officials: Connived to kill Haniyeh

Mossad & IRGC officials: Connived to kill Haniyeh

US automobile giant Ford plans to return to India but there's a twist

US automobile giant Ford plans to return to India but there's a twist

Here’s how many crores Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, others charged for Khel Khel Mein

Here’s how many crores Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, others charged for Khel Khel Mein

8 countries with tallest people in world

8 countries with tallest people in world

8 popular dishes in India that aren't actually Indian

8 popular dishes in India that aren't actually Indian

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बद��ल देगी Government

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Jaipur Airport पर फ्लाइट छोड़ लगेज ट्रॉली उड़ाते पायलट के जुगाड़ से इंटरनेट हुआ दंग, वीडियो हुआ Viral

Jaipur Airport पर फ्लाइट छोड़ लगेज ट्रॉली उड़ाते पायलट के जुगाड़ से इंटरनेट हुआ दंग, वीडियो हुआ Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Top cars with 6 airbags under Rs 10 lakh : Check price, features, other details

Top cars with 6 airbags under Rs 10 lakh : Check price, features, other details

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Meet former beauty queen who worked with superstars, was married twice, then quit acting to become monk, now works as..

Meet former beauty queen who worked with superstars, was married twice, then quit acting to become monk, now works as..

Ananya Panday flaunts her not so ‘Bae-sic’ sipper ahead of Call Me Bae’s release

Ananya Panday flaunts her not so ‘Bae-sic’ sipper ahead of Call Me Bae’s release

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s film takes disastrous start but beats Ulajh

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s film takes disastrous start but beats Ulajh

HomeIndia

India

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death toll rises to 340, over 200 still missing, rescue ops underway

Around 200 people are still missing. As per officials, 210 bodies and 134 body parts were recovered on Friday, including 96 males, 85 females and 29 children.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 09:42 AM IST

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death toll rises to 340, over 200 still missing, rescue ops underway
(Photo: Reuters)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

As the rescue operation enters day 5 on Saturday, the total number of fatalities from the Wayanad landslides has increased to 340. There are still over 200 persons missing. Officials report that on Friday, 210 bodies and 134 body parts—96 males, 85 females, and 29 children—were found.

There were 146 bodies that families were able to identify. The post-mortem examination of the 207 bodies and 134 body parts recovered from the scene has been finished by the administration.

187 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the districts of Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram, while 84 patients are still receiving treatment, according to the officials. From the scene of the tragedy, 273 individuals have been taken to hospitals.

To designate more than 56,800 square kilometers of the Western Ghats spanning six states—including 13 villages in Wayanad, Kerala, which is plagued by landslides—as Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESAs), the Centre has released a new draft notification, requesting comments and objections within 60 days.

The notice was sent out on July 31, one day after over 300 people were killed in the Wayanad district by a series of landslides. Scientists from Kerala and other places blame the catastrophe on a lethal combination of climate change, mining on the unstable terrain, and loss of forest cover.

According to the draft notification, 9,993.7 sq km of Kerala, including 13 villages spread over two talukas in the district affected by landslides, would be designated as ecologically sensitive areas.

Periya, Thirunelli, Thondernad, Thrissilery, Kidanganad, and Noolpuzha are located in the Mananthavady taluka, whereas the Vythiri taluka comprises Achooranam, Chundel, Kottappadi, Kunnathidavaka, Pozhuthana, Thariyod, and Vellarimala.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn's heroine, who gave 9 continuous flops, quit acting; moved to US, now runs...

Meet Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn's heroine, who gave 9 continuous flops, quit acting; moved to US, now runs...

How much water you should drink each day?

How much water you should drink each day?

Delhi-NCR Rains: 2 killed, schools shut as showers lash national capital, IMD issues 'red alert'

Delhi-NCR Rains: 2 killed, schools shut as showers lash national capital, IMD issues 'red alert'

Wayanad landslides live updates: Death toll rises to 308, over 200 still missing, rescue ops underway

Wayanad landslides live updates: Death toll rises to 308, over 200 still missing, rescue ops underway

CSK legend MS Dhoni finally breaks silence on his IPL future

CSK legend MS Dhoni finally breaks silence on his IPL future

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Top cars with 6 airbags under Rs 10 lakh : Check price, features, other details

Top cars with 6 airbags under Rs 10 lakh : Check price, features, other details

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement