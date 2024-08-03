Wayanad landslide: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gets confronted by furious locals, watch viral video

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match in Colombo

Entrepreneur, producer Ratan Lal Jain talks about upcoming songs

UPSC reveals how Puja Khedkar gave extra attempts, she not only changed her name but also…

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cleared UPSC without coaching, got AIR 12, married to an IPS officer, she is posted as…

'Only DNA tests on those accused can...': Akhilesh Yadav demands DNA test of accused in Ayodhya rape case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs SL, 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match in Colombo

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match in Colombo

Entrepreneur, producer Ratan Lal Jain talks about upcoming songs

Entrepreneur, producer Ratan Lal Jain talks about upcoming songs

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

Jaw-dropping images of space shared by NASA

Jaw-dropping images of space shared by NASA

9 most-awaited films releasing in August 2024

9 most-awaited films releasing in August 2024

Best bikes under Rs 3 lakh in India

Best bikes under Rs 3 lakh in India

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Amid Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours, Bachchan family gets another shocking news

Amid Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours, Bachchan family gets another shocking news

King makes Delhi groove to his new album Monopoly Moves at fiery concert

King makes Delhi groove to his new album Monopoly Moves at fiery concert

HomeIndia

India

Wayanad landslide: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gets confronted by furious locals, watch viral video

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi recently visited landslide-hit Wayanad and called it a national disaster while urging for a comprehensive action plan to aid affected residents.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 02:28 PM IST

Wayanad landslide: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gets confronted by furious locals, watch viral video
Locals confront Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Congress Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the landslide-affected area of Chooralmala in Wayanad on Thursday, August 1. The landslide, triggered by torrential rains, has been a significant disaster for the region. During their visit, Rahul Gandhi expressed deep sorrow, describing it as a “terrible tragedy for Wayanad, Kerala, and the nation.” He mentioned being “deeply pained” by the sight of people who have lost their family members and homes, labeling the event as a “national disaster” and urging for an urgent comprehensive action plan.

A video from Rahul Gandhi's visit has gone viral, showing locals confronting him. In the video, an upset resident questioned, "If (Rahul) is worried about stepping out of the car into the mud, why did he come here? What's there for him to see?" This reaction highlights the frustration and grief of the affected community.

The landslides have resulted in the deaths of over 290 people, with 200 still missing. The disaster impacted several hamlets, including Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha, where about 80,000 square meters of land were displaced.

Speaking to the media, Rahul Gandhi said, "It is a terrible tragedy for Wayanad, for Kerala, and the nation. We have come here to see the situation. It is painful to see how many people have lost family members and their houses. We will try to help and make sure that the survivors get what is their due. A lot of them want to be relocated. There is a lot that needs to be done here. I would like to thank all those including doctors, nurses, administration, and volunteers….I feel how I felt when my father died."

Rahul Gandhi also expressed his commitment to supporting the affected people, stating, "In these difficult times, Priyanka and I stand with the people of Wayanad. We are closely monitoring the relief, rescue, and rehabilitation efforts, ensuring that all necessary assistance is provided. The UDF is committed to extending all possible support. The repeated incidents of landslides and natural calamities are extremely concerning. A comprehensive action plan is urgently needed."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, after meeting the survivors, said, “We have spent a whole day meeting people who have suffered. It's an immense tragedy. We can only imagine the kind of pain the people are suffering. We are here to give as much comfort and support as we can.”

The Gandhis’ visit underscored the need for immediate and effective measures to address the aftermath of the disaster and to prevent such occurrences in the future. Their presence aimed to provide solace and assurance to the devastated community of Wayanad.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Is she Indian or is she...?' Donald Trump on Kamala Harris; White House condemns remarks

'Is she Indian or is she...?' Donald Trump on Kamala Harris; White House condemns remarks

Meet former beauty queen who worked with superstars, was married twice, then quit acting to become monk, now works as..

Meet former beauty queen who worked with superstars, was married twice, then quit acting to become monk, now works as..

Ratan Tata's company enters telecom again, inks deal with BSNL worth Rs..., internet speed will be...

Ratan Tata's company enters telecom again, inks deal with BSNL worth Rs..., internet speed will be...

Himachal Pradesh Cloudbursts: 8 dead, 50 missing after flash floods, IMD issues red alert for several areas till…

Himachal Pradesh Cloudbursts: 8 dead, 50 missing after flash floods, IMD issues red alert for several areas till…

Telegram CEO claims he has '100 biological kids', Elon Musk reacts

Telegram CEO claims he has '100 biological kids', Elon Musk reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

6 reasons why Pilates for weight loss works fast

6 reasons why Pilates for weight loss works fast

Most-ordered vegetarian dishes online in India 2024

Most-ordered vegetarian dishes online in India 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement