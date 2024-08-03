Wayanad landslide: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gets confronted by furious locals, watch viral video

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi recently visited landslide-hit Wayanad and called it a national disaster while urging for a comprehensive action plan to aid affected residents.

Congress Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the landslide-affected area of Chooralmala in Wayanad on Thursday, August 1. The landslide, triggered by torrential rains, has been a significant disaster for the region. During their visit, Rahul Gandhi expressed deep sorrow, describing it as a “terrible tragedy for Wayanad, Kerala, and the nation.” He mentioned being “deeply pained” by the sight of people who have lost their family members and homes, labeling the event as a “national disaster” and urging for an urgent comprehensive action plan.

A video from Rahul Gandhi's visit has gone viral, showing locals confronting him. In the video, an upset resident questioned, "If (Rahul) is worried about stepping out of the car into the mud, why did he come here? What's there for him to see?" This reaction highlights the frustration and grief of the affected community.

The landslides have resulted in the deaths of over 290 people, with 200 still missing. The disaster impacted several hamlets, including Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha, where about 80,000 square meters of land were displaced.

Speaking to the media, Rahul Gandhi said, "It is a terrible tragedy for Wayanad, for Kerala, and the nation. We have come here to see the situation. It is painful to see how many people have lost family members and their houses. We will try to help and make sure that the survivors get what is their due. A lot of them want to be relocated. There is a lot that needs to be done here. I would like to thank all those including doctors, nurses, administration, and volunteers….I feel how I felt when my father died."

Rahul Gandhi also expressed his commitment to supporting the affected people, stating, "In these difficult times, Priyanka and I stand with the people of Wayanad. We are closely monitoring the relief, rescue, and rehabilitation efforts, ensuring that all necessary assistance is provided. The UDF is committed to extending all possible support. The repeated incidents of landslides and natural calamities are extremely concerning. A comprehensive action plan is urgently needed."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, after meeting the survivors, said, “We have spent a whole day meeting people who have suffered. It's an immense tragedy. We can only imagine the kind of pain the people are suffering. We are here to give as much comfort and support as we can.”

The Gandhis’ visit underscored the need for immediate and effective measures to address the aftermath of the disaster and to prevent such occurrences in the future. Their presence aimed to provide solace and assurance to the devastated community of Wayanad.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

