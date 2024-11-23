Priyanka’s campaign saw strong support from both Rahul and their mother, Sonia Gandhi. Over the past month, the duo campaigned extensively

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has exceeded expectations in her debut Lok Sabha election from Kerala’s Wayanad. Contesting the seat after her brother Rahul Gandhi vacated it, Priyanka is leading by an impressive margin of 3,77,517 votes, as of now. This margin surpasses Rahul Gandhi’s victory from Wayanad in 2024, where he won by 3,64,422 votes.

Rahul Gandhi, who first won the Wayanad seat in 2019, contested from both Wayanad and Rae Bareli in the 2024 polls. After winning both constituencies, he retained Rae Bareli, allowing Priyanka Gandhi to step in for Wayanad.

Priyanka’s campaign saw strong support from both Rahul and their mother, Sonia Gandhi. Over the past month, the duo campaigned extensively, setting an ambitious target of a 5 lakh-vote victory margin for Priyanka.

In an effort to rally support, Rahul Gandhi encouraged his sister to transform Wayanad into Kerala’s top tourist destination. “Wayanad should be the first place people think of when they visit Kerala. This will boost its economy and showcase its beauty to the world,” he said during a campaign event.

Rahul also reassured voters in Wayanad of his continued support, stating that the constituency now has “two MPs,” with him serving as an unofficial representative alongside his sister.

A total of 16 candidates contested from Wayanad in this election, but Priyanka Gandhi’s strong lead indicates a landslide win for the Congress. Her remarkable debut further strengthens the Gandhi family’s foothold in the constituency.

Notably, Priyanka Gandhi has cemented her place in Indian politics, carrying forward her family’s legacy in Wayanad.