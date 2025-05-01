INDIA
The summit aims to unlock a $50 billion market by 2029, expanding India's footprint in the global entertainment economy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, calling it a transformative platform that unites creators, storytellers, innovators, and policymakers from around the world.
In a keynote address to a packed auditorium of global delegates, PM Modi said, "Today, artists, innovators, investors, and policy makers from more than 100 nations have gathered under one roof. We are laying the foundation for a global ecosystem of talent and creativity. WAVES is such a global platform that belongs to every artist and creator."
The summit, themed "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries," aims to establish India as a central hub in the global creative economy. Integrating cinema, streaming platforms, animation, gaming, immersive technology (AVGC-XR), artificial intelligence, and more, WAVES 2025 aspires to unlock a USD 50 billion opportunity for the Indian media and entertainment sector by 2029.
Reflecting on India's growing cultural influence, PM Modi said, "In recent years, Indian cinema has succeeded in carrying the spirit of India to the farthest corners of the world. From Raj Kapoor's legacy in Russia to Satyajit Ray's brilliance at Cannes, and RRR's triumph at the Oscars, these milestones speak volumes."
He continued, "Whether it's Guru Dutt's poetic cinema, AR Rahman's musical rhythms, or Rajamouli's epic storytelling, these narratives have touched the hearts of millions. Just as a mother weaves dreams for her child, the creative world weaves the dreams of an entire era."
A highlight of WAVES 2025 is the inaugural Global Media Dialogue (GMD), bringing together ministers and dignitaries from 25 countries to discuss cross-border collaboration in creative industries. The event also features the WAVES Bazaar, a dynamic digital marketplace hosting over 6,100 buyers, 5,200 sellers, and 2,100 creative projects, offering vast networking and business potential.
During his visit, PM Modi will explore the Creatosphere, a showcase of selected talent from the 32 "Create in India Challenges" launched a year ago, which drew over one lakh participants. He will also tour the Bharat Pavilion, a curated experience spotlighting India's storytelling traditions and digital innovation.
The summit's grandeur was underscored by a star-studded welcome. Shah Rukh Khan opened the evening with a powerful on-stage address, welcoming attendees from across the world, while celebrated singer Shreya Ghoshal performed a soulful welcome song. The opening ceremony at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) will also feature a live 50-piece orchestra led by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani, setting an emotional and artistic tone for the days ahead.
WAVES 2025 spans four days, from May 1 to May 4, and includes 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout sessions, and 32 masterclasses, focusing on areas from broadcasting and OTT to immersive media and gaming. Superstars including Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Rajinikanth are among the luminaries participating.India's first-of-its-kind World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit began with the tagline "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries" is poised to position India as a global hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation by bringing together creators, startups, industry leaders, and policymakers from across the world.
In line with Prime Minister's vision of leveraging creativity, technology, and talent to shape a brighter future, WAVES will integrate films, OTT, gaming, comics, digital media, AI, AVGC-XR, broadcasting, and emerging tech, making it a comprehensive showcase of India's media and entertainment prowess. WAVES aims to unlock a $50 billion market by 2029, expanding India's footprint in the global entertainment economy.
At WAVES 2025, India will also host the Global Media Dialogue (GMD) for the first time, with ministerial participation from 25 countries, marking a milestone in the country's engagement with the global media and entertainment landscape. The Summit will also feature the WAVES Bazaar, a global e-marketplace with over 6,100 buyers, 5,200 sellers, and 2,100 projects. It aims to connect buyers and sellers locally and globally, ensuring wide-reaching networking and business opportunities.
Prime Minister will visit the Creatosphere and interact with creators, selected from the 32 Create in India Challenges launched nearly a year ago, which garnered over one lakh registrations. He will also visit the Bharat Pavilion.
WAVES 2025 will witness participation from over 90 countries, with more than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300+ companies, and 350+ startups. The summit will feature 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout sessions, and 32 masterclasses spanning diverse sectors including broadcasting, infotainment, AVGC-XR, films, and digital media.
(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)
Nagaland Lottery Result 1pm, 6 PM, 8 PM LIVE UPDATES: DEAR MAHANADI MORNING May 1 TODAY; check winners list
Good news for Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Student of Dhirubhai Ambani School scores 99.6% in ICSE 2025, topper is...
Have you ever wondered why pilots don't have a beard? Here's the reason airlines ban facial hair
Meet actress who used to sit at dance bar, made her debut at 16, struggled for 15 years, then gave Rs 250 crore blockbuster; she is...
Kerala Lottery Results 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Karunya Plus KN 571 Thursday May 1 TODAY; first prize winner is...
Instagram head Adam Mosseri call Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh 'charismatic power couple', enjoy dinner date with them
WAVES 2025: PM Modi inaugurates India’s first entertainment summit in Mumbai, says 'This is the beginning of...'
Viral video: Father-daughter duo dance on Kishor Kumar's hit song 'Mere Samne Wali Kheedki', netizens say 'great jugalbandi'
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 on May 2 at results.cbse.nic.in? BIG update on expected date, time, how and where to check result online
'Behuda publicity...': Hunar Hali bashes paps after they share video of wardrobe malfunction, didn't delete despite requests
VIDEO: Driver in Karnataka stops govt bus to perform namaz; inquiry ordered after passengers complain
Big blow to Pakistan as it faces loss of PKR 70000 crore after India takes these steps amid Pahalgam terror attack
Where is Pakistani pilot now who flew F-16 against Abhinandan Varthaman in Balakot air strike? Check here to know
Raid 2 X review: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer is 'full paisa-wasool movie', say netizens
Meet IIT-JEE topper Janak Agrawal who scored 453/504 in JEE Advanced, secured AIR..., went to IIT Bombay, MIT, now works at...
As caste is included, when will new Census in India be held and wrapped up?
The Bhootnii Review – A ghostly riot with heart, humor and hauntings
Yuzvendra Chahal's hat-trick against CSK sets this unique record, PBKS star spinner becomes first player to...
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 THIS week? Know expected date, time, how to check results on results.cbse.nic.in
Big tension for bankrupt Pakistan amid Pahalgam terror attack as crucial IMF meet to decide financial future, India may...
Anushka Sharma birthday special: A look at her love story with Virat Kohli, inside photos of their luxurious bungalow, net worth
Malaika Arora gets THIS warning from court in 2012 case involving Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor
In the middle of IPL, BCCI slaps heavy fine to PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer due to...
Raid 2 film review: Ajay Devgn's Amay Patnaik’s epic clash with Riteish Deshmukh's Dadabhai takes franchise to new level, makes it worthy sequel
Heartbreak in Ambani Household: Anant Ambani’s beloved dog, Happy, passes away, family shares heartfelt note
Meet Pakistan's Army Chief, who was appointed as ISI chief in 2018, has now become wanted in both India and Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack, he is...
'Hindu ho kya?': Man says terrorist spoke to him day before Pahalgam attack, told companion 'there's less crowd today'
When Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan accused him of sabotaging his career, harassment: 'I was kidnapped, drugged...'
Lapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam accused of consuming wildlife meat, Forest Department takes action
IPL 2025: Ravindra Jadeja's unique celebration after catching his own skipper MS Dhoni's one-handed six goes viral, watch
After UPSC toppers Tina Dabi, Shakti Dubey, UPSC AIR 2 scorecard of Harshita Goyal goes viral on social media, she scored highest in...
Fugitive Mehul Choksi issued non-bailable warrant in Rs 55 crore loan fraud case by Mumbai court
This Pakistani actor's account remains visible after Instagram accounts of several stars including Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan blocked in India
'I'll pay you back in the same coins': Javed Akhtar reveals why he reacts to social media trolls, says 'forgive me but...'
RR vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
'Should not shower him with...': Rahul Dravid breaks silence on attention around Vaibhav Suryavanshi in IPL 2025
Meet IIT graduate who cracked UPSC exam twice, became IPS, then IAS with AIR...
US asks Pakistan to condemn Pahalgam terror attack, 'de-escalate tensions' with India
Viral video: Leopard pays unexpected visit to Tamil Nadu police station, leaves social media stunned
Meet woman who played important role in ex-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita Kejriwal's wedding, she helped Sunita Kejriwal with...
Bank, Stock Market Holiday 2025: Are banks, NSE and BSE open on May 1? Check here
Happy Labour Day 2025: Check May Day wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, history, significance and more
After Mother Dairy, THIS dairy company hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre, check new rates
IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings becomes first team to get knocked out of playoffs race after PBKS beat CSK by 4 wickets at Cheapuk
Shanaya Kapoor's debut film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan with Vikrant Massey to release on this date
Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, other Pakistani actors' Instagram accounts blocked in India days after Pahalgam terror attack: 'This is because we...'
Meet man who quit Rs 1.5 crore job in US, returned to India with no job, build a successful business of...
India shuts its airspace for Pakistan flights days after Pahalgam terror attack
Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at Dilli Haat, operations underway
'God mode on...': RJ Mahvash’s first reaction after Yuzvendra Chahal’s IPL hat-trick against CSK goes viral
Thudarum box office collection day 6: Mohanlal film becomes second Malayalam movie to earn Rs 100 crore globally in 2025 after L2 Empuraan
Yuzvendra Chahal rents luxury Mumbai apartment amid dating rumours with RJ Mahvash, its price is Rs...
Raid 2 box office prediction day 1: Ajay Devgn film set to beat Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 on opening day, likely to collect Rs...
IPL 2025: Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claims first hat-trick of the season vs CSK
Pakistani senator issues provocative comments after Pahalgam attack: ‘Brick of new Babri mosque in Ayodhya...’
'We should take strong stand': Riteish Deshmukh on ban of Pakistani actors in India after Pahalgam terror attack