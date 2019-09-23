Trending#

'Watershed moment in India-USA ties': PM thanks Trump for joining him at 'Howdy, Modi'

Taking it to Twitter, PM Modi said, "@POTUS @realDonaldTrump, your presence at #HowdyModi in Houston was a watershed moment in India-USA ties."


PM Modi and Donald Trump

Photo: PTI

Shashwat Bhandari

DNA webdesk

Updated: Sep 23, 2019, 11:29 AM IST

A day after the blockbuster 'Howdy, Modi' programme in Houston, the Prime Minister on Monday thanked President Trump for attending the Indian community event and said his presence was a watershed moment in India-USA ties.

Also ReadAb ki baar... PM Narendra Modi plays Trump card in Houston, trashes Pakistan

"Since assuming office, you have been a steadfast friend of India and the Indian community. Your presence indicates your respect towards India and the Indian diaspora," Modi said in a tweet.

PM Modi said moments from Houston will always remain a part of his memory and thanked all those who came for the programme.

Also Read'The USA loves India': Trump tweets after 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston 

"The event was lively, showcasing the special features of Indian culture and accomplishments of the Indian diaspora," he added.

The Prime Minister also shared some more pictures from 'Howdy Modi' in Houston.

Earlier, after 'Howdy, Modi' event, Donald Trump took to his Twitter and said 'the USA loves India,' while quoting a tweet from Prime Ministers' Office (PMO).

President Trump in his address hailed PM Modi's pro-growth policies and said it has helped to lift out nearly 300 million out of poverty. This number is incredible.

The US President also assured that they are fighting against radical Islamic terrorism and committed to protecting innocent civilians.

On investments, President Trump said India is investing in the US like never before and they are also reciprocating the same in India.

After concluding their individual speeches, Modi walked up to Trump and asked him to take a lap around the NRG stadium. The two leaders went around the stadium amid a presence of enthusiastic and cheering audience while both the leaders kept waiving at the crowd holding each other's hands.

