'Watershed Moment': How PM Modi, other BJP leaders reacted to Droupadi Murmu assuming presidency

PM Modi congratulating Droupadi Murmu on being sworn in as 15th President of India

Droupadi Murmu was on Monday sworn in as India's 15th President at an impressive ceremony in the packed and historic Central Hall of Parliament. Hailing from the Santhal community, Murmu is the first tribal leader to assume the office of the President.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered the oath of office to Murmu in the presence of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union ministers, governors, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and a host of dignitaries.

Former President Pratibha Patil, and Chief Ministers Naveen Patnaik, Eknath Shinde, Jairam Thakur, Yogi Adityanath and N Biren Singh were among the dignitaries present.

Here is how leaders in the BJP reacted to Murmu becoming the 15th President of India:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi described Murmu taking over as India's new President as a "watershed moment" for the country, especially the poor, marginalised and downtrodden.

Modi said, "In her address after taking oath, President Droupadi Murmu Ji gave a message of hope and compassion. She emphasised on India's accomplishments and presented a futuristic vision of the path ahead at a time when India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."

He added, "The entire nation watched with pride as Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji took oath as the President of India. Her assuming the Presidency is a watershed moment for India especially for the poor, marginalised and downtrodden. I wish her the very best for a fruitful Presidential tenure."

Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Droupadi Murmu on assuming charge as the President of the country, and hoped that her tenure will take India's pride to new heights.

“Many congratulations to Smt Droupadi Murmu on taking oath as the 15th President of India. I am sure that your tenure will take the pride of the country to new heights. Today's historic day is a wonderful example of empowerment and 'Antyodaya' of every section following democratic values,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Congratulations to Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji on taking oath as the 15th President of India. It is a remarkable day in the history of Indian Republic. I am confident that her rich legislative and administrative experience will benefit the nation. Best wishes for a fruitful tenure.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Smt. Droupadi Murmu takes charge as the 15th Rashtrapati of India. Her speech was full of grace with distinct strands of memory drawn from her days in a village. India draws her strength from her daughters and an inclusive India readies for Amrit Kaal.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Had the privilege of witnessing a historic moment by attending the swearing-in ceremony of Tribal Pride Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji. Hearty congratulations to all the countrymen on this proud moment.