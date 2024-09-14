Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Pope Francis slams Donald Trump, Kamala Harris as 'against life', advises Americans to vote for...

Meet man, who lost father at 5, grew up in orphanage, didn't crack UPSC exam but became IAS officer, is posted at..

Will bail conditions affect Arvind Kejriwal's work as Delhi CM? Know here

Water leakage in main dome of Taj Mahal due to rain, ASI claims...

Mukesh Ambani accompanies Anant Ambani, Radhika, Shloka Mehta as they visit Deepika-Ranveer's baby girl in hospital

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

Meet man, who lost father at 5, grew up in orphanage, didn't crack UPSC exam but became IAS officer, is posted at..

Meet man, who lost father at 5, grew up in orphanage, didn't crack UPSC exam but became IAS officer, is posted at..

This actor became a superstar after debut, quit acting after stardom faded, lost his life while trying to control..

This actor became a superstar after debut, quit acting after stardom faded, lost his life while trying to control..

Five haunted hill stations in India 

Five haunted hill stations in India 

7 countries with no rivers

7 countries with no rivers

8 stunning images of galaxies closest to Milky Way

8 stunning images of galaxies closest to Milky Way

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

This actor became a superstar after debut, quit acting after stardom faded, lost his life while trying to control..

This actor became a superstar after debut, quit acting after stardom faded, lost his life while trying to control..

This superstar worked in over 300 films, made lead actors insecure with his stardom, once slapped Rajesh Khanna due to..

This superstar worked in over 300 films, made lead actors insecure with his stardom, once slapped Rajesh Khanna due to..

Meet Raj Kapoor's actress who made superhit debut, was linked with Mithun Chakraborty, quit acting after marriage, now..

Meet Raj Kapoor's actress who made superhit debut, was linked with Mithun Chakraborty, quit acting after marriage, now..

HomeIndia

India

Water leakage in main dome of Taj Mahal due to rain, ASI claims...

On Thursday evening, a purported video of 20 seconds went viral on the internet in which one of the gardens of the monument submerged in rainwater. It caught the attention of the tourists, who visited the Taj Mahal, and many shot videos of it.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 12:00 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Water leakage in main dome of Taj Mahal due to rain, ASI claims...
(Photo: PTI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The main dome of the Taj Mahal here witnessed water leakage due to incessant rain for the past three days which inundated a garden on the premises.

The purported video of the submerged garden on the Taj Mahal premises went viral on Thursday and caught the tourists' attention.

However, a senior official of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra Circle, said there is leakage in the main dome due to seepage and there is no damage to it.

Talking about the leakage in the main dome of the Taj Mahal, Rajkumar Patel, Superintending Chief of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra circle, told PTI, "Yes, we have witnessed the leakage in the main dome of the Taj Mahal. After that when we checked it was due to seepage and there was no damage to the main dome. We have checked the main dome through a drone camera."

On Thursday evening, a purported video of 20 seconds went viral on the internet in which one of the gardens of the monument submerged in rainwater. It caught the attention of the tourists, who visited the Taj Mahal, and many shot videos of it.

A local resident, who is working as a government-approved tour guide, said the Taj Mahal is the pride of Agra and the entire nation, adding it provides employment to hundreds of locals and those who are working in the tourism industry.

"Proper care should be taken of the monument because for the tourism industry people it is the only hope," said Monika Sharma, a government-approved tour guide.

Agra witnessed an incessant rain from the past three days due to which water logging problems could be seen in most of the parts of the city.

One of the National Highways was choked with rain water, crops submerged with rain water, and posh localities of the city witnessed water choking due to continuous rain.

The Agra administration has ordered the closure of all schools due to rain.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ | Osama Bin Laden's 'dead son' Hamza still alive, leading Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan, planning attacks on...: Report

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Port Blair, capital of Andaman and Nicobar Island get a new name, know what it is

Port Blair, capital of Andaman and Nicobar Island get a new name, know what it is

Emotional Intelligence for Entrepreneurs: A Key to Business Success

Emotional Intelligence for Entrepreneurs: A Key to Business Success

Ahead of SC verdict on Delhi CM Kejriwal's bail plea today, AAP leader Raghav Chadha says party remains 'hopeful'

Ahead of SC verdict on Delhi CM Kejriwal's bail plea today, AAP leader Raghav Chadha says party remains 'hopeful'

Navigating Quality and Compliance: An In-Depth Conversation with Sri S. Challa

Navigating Quality and Compliance: An In-Depth Conversation with Sri S. Challa

Bangladesh announce 16-member squad for India Tests, star pacer left out

Bangladesh announce 16-member squad for India Tests, star pacer left out

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement