Water cannons, torched cars: What exactly happened during BJP's march to Nabanna in West Bengal?

Nabanna Abhijab protests turn violent (Photo - Zee Media Bureau)

Workers and leaders from the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in West Bengal launched a march against the Trinamool Congress government in the state, with the aim to march to the state secretariat. The protest march, however, soon turned violent in several districts.

Streets of Kolkata and Howrah remained jammed on Tuesday because of heavy barricading to prevent the BJP workers from marching to the secretariat in the Nabanna Abhijan movement, which was a protest against the alleged corruption under the TMC administration.

Thousands of BJP workers gathered in Kolkata and Howrah from across the state, attempting to visit the Santragachi on Tuesday. The protests soon turned violent as BJP workers clashed with the police administration, reportedly leaving hundreds injured and senior leaders detained.

What happened in Howrah, Kolkata yesterday?

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) had organized a protest march against the TMC government and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee against the alleged corruption in the state. The march was called the Nabanna Abhijan, with the aim to march to the state secretariat.

The saffron party had also arranged special trains to run throughout the day to make sure that BJP workers arrive in Kolkata and Howrah. After thousands of protestors gathered, barricades were set across the streets to prevent them from approaching the Nabanna.

Water cannons, stone pelting in Nabanna Abhijan

A brawl broke out between the police and the BJP protestors as they attempted to burst through the barricades set on the streets. The police resorted to using water cannons to disperse the crowds after stone pelting was reported in some areas.

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and party MP Locket Chatterjee were detained by the police even before the start of the rally. BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh, who led the protesters near Howrah bridge, left the site in the midst of a lathi-charge on his party's supporters.

After being released by the authorities, Suvendu Adhikari said, “Hands and feet of many (BJP) workers were broken. More than 200 workers were injured. We will fight against this. The BJP will call a press conference and reveal the party's next programme.”

After TMC alleges “hooliganism” and disturbances were caused by BJP during the protest, many BJP leaders slammed the West Bengal government, saying that the “Trinamool goons” were sent by Mamata Banerjee to pelt stones at the march.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | ‘Telangana CM KCR being fascist, has caught Modi syndrome’: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay’s attack