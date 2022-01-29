Watch: Zee News anchor Sudhir Chaudhary wins Visionary Award 2021 for Most Popular Face (Hindi)

It's a proud moment for the Zee Media family as its popular anchor and journalist Sudhir Chaudhary won the Visionary Award 2021 in the Most Popular Face News (Hindi) category. He was chosen for this award after many rigorous screenings done by an expert panel. The award is powered by Governance Now.

The award for the Most Popular Face category was presented to Sudhir Chaudhary by Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Law and Justice. After receiving the award, Sudhir Chaudhary dedicated this award to his team and thanked his viewers for their support. He said, "No individual can be successful without a team and I dedicate this award to them and my Zee News family."

He also thanked Dr Subhash Chandra, the Chairman of the Essel Group, for giving him the platform to prove himself. "I am grateful to have a strong platform like Zee News and would like to thank Subhash Chandra Ji who launched Zee media 27 years ago and gave me this chance. I owe my success to him," said Sudhir Chaudhary in his acceptance speech.

Sudhir Chaudhary is the Editor-In-Chief and CEO of Zee News. He hosts the very popular primetime show on Zee News - Daily News and Analysis (DNA)-- and has always been at the centre of all important events taking place in the country for more than two decades.

The Visionary Awards of 2021 powered by Governance Now - a platform for analysis of public policy and governance from the house of Sri Adhikari Brothers, took place today, January 29, through a virtual webinar. Governance Now engages with experts from different walks of society and has created niche credibility amongst policymakers.