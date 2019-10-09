Watch: Youth engages in celebratory firing at wedding in Delhi, two arrested

Police arrested two people for engaging in celebratory firing using a country-made pistol at the marriage ceremony of one Shoaib Malik in Kardam Puri.

On October 7, two people namely Salman (21) and Shavaj Malik (18) fired from a country-made pistol during a wedding ceremony in Shavaj's elder brother Shoaib Malik in New Delhi.

A case has been registered against the accused guys under Section 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 27 Arms Act.

#WATCH Delhi: A youth engages in celebratory firing using a country-made pistol at the marriage ceremony of one Shoaib Malik in Kardam Puri. A case has been registered and two people have been arrested in connection with the case. (07.10) pic.twitter.com/hPUeJ19e1O — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2019

"The video of the celebratory firing went viral on social media and as soon as it came into the notice of police, efforts were taken to locate the spot and suspected them. Within no time police were able to identify the incident spot.

Jyoti Nagar police immediately reached the spot when the ceremony was going on and arrested both Salman and Shavej," said a police official.

The police are currently investigating in order to discover the source of the country-made pistol which was used during the celebratory firing.