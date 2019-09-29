Headlines

Watch: 'Your time is up,' police officer asks terrorists to surrender in J&K's Ramban

The Indian Army condoled the death of Naik Rajendra Singh, who was killed in the encounter.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 29, 2019, 09:52 AM IST

Anita Sharma, SSP Ramban, in video footage, was seen asking terrorists to surrender during the encounter in Batote town of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Saturday.

 

 

Security forces shot dead three terrorists who were holding hostage a civilian inside a house in Batote on Saturday.

The hostage was rescued safely in the joint operation conducted by Army, Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF officials in the Jammu-Srinagar Highway town.

"Three terrorists have been killed. The hostage has been rescued. Two police officials sustained bullet injuries and an Army personnel died. Operation is over now. They are the same terrorists who were seen in the morning," Jammu Inspector General of Police (IG) Mukesh Singh told ANI.

Three terrorists entered a house in Batote in the morning while attempting to flee the security forces after engaging in a gunfight with them. The encounter started after terrorists tried to stop a civilian vehicle at Batote on the National Highway (NH) 244 but the owner did not stop the vehicle and informed the Army Quick Reaction Team (QRT).

The Public Relations Officer (PRO), Defence, Jammu said: "The QRT reacted promptly, established contact with the two individuals and an exchange of fire took place."Joint parties of Police, Army, and CRPF cordoned the area and exchange of fire ensued during which terrorists took shelter in a house.

Indian Army condoled the death of Naik Rajendra Singh, who was killed in the encounter.

"#LtGenRanbirSingh, #ArmyCdrNC and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Naik Rajendra Singh and offer deepest condolences to the family," Northern Command, Indian Army tweeted.

 

 

Rajendra Singh hails from Mohangarh in Jaisalmer. His body will be flown to his home on Sunday where his last rites will be performed.

Two Army personnel and one official from the Jammu and Kashmir police also sustained injuries in the encounter with the terrorists, which had been going on since the morning.

