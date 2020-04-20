Trending#

Watch: 'Yamraj' urges locals to stay home amid lockdown in MP's Indore

A police constable on Friday dressed up as ‘Yamraj’, the God of death, appealing people to ‘stay at home’ during the COVID-19 lockdown in Indore.


Updated: Apr 20, 2020, 07:44 AM IST

As coronavirus has hit the country, the government is taking every possible step to contain the spread of deadly viruses. Indian police are also trying to reach the maximum population to create awareness. They are using innovative methods to create awareness. 

Recently, a police constable in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore dressed up as Yamraj. He also made lockdown violators do sit-ups as punishment. 

Police Constable Jawahar Singh dressed in black with a golden headgear shouted slogans on the streets making people aware of the dangers of stepping out of homes during the lockdown.

His video is going viral on social media. 

Netizens found this effort highly creative. Here’s how they reacted...