Watch: Woman falls into 100-ft gorge at Maharashtra’s waterfall while clicking selfie, video of her rescue goes viral

He said the woman slipped and fell when she went to attend nature's call amid heavy rains in the region.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 04, 2024, 08:26 PM IST

Watch: Woman falls into 100-ft gorge at Maharashtra’s waterfall while clicking selfie, video of her rescue goes viral
A 29-year-old woman was rescued after she fell into a gorge in a ghat area in Maharashtra's Satara district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Borne Ghat on Ungar Road on Saturday evening, an official said.

He said the woman slipped and fell when she went to attend nature's call amid heavy rains in the region.

Home Guards and locals pulled the woman to safety using a rope, the official said.

A video of the rescue went viral on social media, in which locals can be seen throwing a thick rope down the gorge, with a man descending to lift the woman to safety.

The woman suffered injuries and was admitted to a local hospital, he added.

This comes days after Mumbai-based blogger Anvi Kamdar fell into a gorge while making a video in Maharashtra’s Raigad district last month. The 27-year-old was on a monsoon outing with seven friends and slipped into the 300-feet deep gorge near the famous Kumbhe waterfall at Mangaon.

On being informed by her friends, police and local rescuers reached the spot and took her to a nearby government hospital where she died during treatment.

(with inputs from PTI)

 
