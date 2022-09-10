Watch: Woman crossing railway tracks saved by official seconds before train's arrival

Screengrab from the video tweeted by ANI.

A quick and alert response of a railway official saved a woman who was crossing railway tracks at Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad railway station on Friday.

A video from the incident has been captured on CCTV wherein the woman can be seen crossing a railway track when she finds it difficult to get up the platform just seconds before a train`s arrival.

She then called out for help and then a railway official can be seen rushing to the spot and giving a hand to rescue her.

"We spotted a woman crossing the railway line as a train neared. While I ran from one end, another railway official ran from the other. He was able to get to her just in time. She was saved," said GRP Constable, Shivlal Meena.

The quick passing train immediately crosses the tracks and the woman is saved by the official`s prompt response.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) registered a case against Salman Khan`s doppelganger, Azam Ansari in Lucknow for making an Instagram reel on the railway tracks.

A content creator and a fan of Superstarstar Salman, Azam Ansari shot a video for his Instagram on the railway tracks in Lucknow. In the video, Azam could be seen walking on the railway tracks in Daliganj half-naked. He could be seen lying down, smoking a cigarette.

He made his reel on the hit song of Salman`s movie Tere Naam`s tile track `Tere Naam Humne Kiya Hai.`For his bizarre act, RPF Lucknow registered FIR for making a reel on the railway line.

(With inputs from ANI)