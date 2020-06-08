WATCH: Woman climbs Howrah bridge in Kolkata demanding her 'stolen Nobel Prize'

A 37-year-old woman by the name of Dolly Bose climbed one of the pillars of the iconic Howrah Bridge in Kolkata and remained perched on top of it for around half-an-hour on Sunday before a joint team from Kolkata and Howrah police, along with the fire brigade officials, managed to convince her to come down after high drama.

At first, the stubborn woman refused to come down but after a lot of convincing from the authorities, she finally made her way down by herself.

Upon coming into safe custody, she made a number of claims including one of "winning the Nobel prize at a very young age".

According to numerous reports, the woman is from Ashoke Nagar in the North 24 Parganas district and the police have already started investigating the matter.

The woman, whom police claimed is educated, kept speaking incoherently.

Her family members were also informed about the whole incident and she is likely to be handed over to them, said the police.

HERE IS THE VIDEO: