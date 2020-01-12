Watch: With two controlled implosions, all four illegal residential apartments now demolished in Kerala's Maradu

Two more illegal residential apartment complexes in Kerala's Maradu district were on Sunday demolished through controlled implosion. A day earlier, two other apartments were demolished in the same manner, thereby bringing down all four apartment complexes that had been directed to be demolished by the Supreme Court.

The 55-meter high Jain Coral Cove, built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms in Maradu Municipality, was brought down at around 11.03 AM on Sunday with the area in a 200-meter radius kept out of bounds for people and all kinds of traffic, news agency PTI reported.

#WATCH Maradu flats demolition: Jain Coral Cove complex demolished through a controlled implosion.2 out of the 4 illegal apartment towers were demolished yesterday, today is the final round of the operation. #Kochi #Kerala pic.twitter.com/mebmdIm1Oa — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2020

After this, the Golden Kayalorum apartment was demolished through controlled implosion at 2 PM.

#WATCH Maradu flats demolition: Golden Kayalorum apartment demolished through a controlled implosion. All 4 illegal apartment towers have now been demolished. #Kerala pic.twitter.com/TBvHBjuIZR — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2020

According to reports, over 350 kg of explosives filled in the structures were blasted through controlled implosion. Three warning sirens had been sounded prior to the blast to ensure the safety of the citizens. A 200m radius evacuation zone was also ensured, and Section 144 of CrPC enforced at 8 AM in the zone. Relevant prohibitory orders were imposed within 200 meters of the Maradu apartments during the final demolition of the buildings.

Half an hour before the implosion, a first siren was sounded for one whole minute which warned people and ensured that they had left the demolition zone. Five minutes prior to the demolition, another one-minute siren was sounded, alerting motorists and all traffic movement on major roads to stop.

The entire area was demarcated using red flags. As part of the safety measures, 2,000 individuals living in the vicinity of the apartments were also evacuated. Only after ensuring these safety measures were the flats razed to the ground using controlled implosion technology.

The Supreme Court had directed the Kerala government last year to raze the buildings for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. The state government was also ordered to pay interim compensation to each flat owner