Watch: Wall of Paper Box Industrial Estate collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai

After Mumbai Malad wall collapse incident, another wall collapsed in the city on Monday. The incident took place in Andheri East area when a wall at the Paper Box Industrial Estate came down amid heavy downpour.

The incident happened at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation on Monday morning when the boundary wall at the Paper Box Industrial Estate came down injuring one who was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Soon after the incident was reported, police and civic authorities reached the spot to clear up the debris. The video of the incident has also gone viral.

In the video, people can be heard saying 'gir raha hai, gir raha hai, bhago bhago' (it's falling, it's falling, run run) and instantly the wall collapses as it was raining heavily at that time. The locals are heard giving a warning to the passer-by that the wall was going to collapse when suddenly it comes down, damaging electric poll and vehicles parked near it.

Watch: Wall of Paper Box Industrial Estate, MIDC Andheri collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai

Last week, 27 people died and more than 120 injured after a compound wall collapsed in the Pimpripada area of Malad East due to heavy rainfall.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall even on Tuesday following which Mumbai Police has asked Mumbaikars to remain alert.

"We request Mumbaikars to take precautions & ensure safety," Mumbai Police further requested and advised people to 'Dial100' in case of any emergency.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall (upto 200 mm) in the next 24 hours. We request Mumbaikars to take precautions & ensure safety," IMD also warned Mumbaikers.

(With inputs from ANI)