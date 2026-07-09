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Watch Viral Video: TMC spokesperson assaulted by BJP workers

A video showing TMC spokesperson and IT cell head Nilanjan Das being manhandled by a mob has gone viral on social media.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 09, 2026, 11:32 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Watch Viral Video: TMC spokesperson assaulted by BJP workers
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A video showing Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Nilanjan Das being assaulted by a mob has surfaced on social media and is being widely shared online. The incident comes nearly two months after the West Bengal Assembly election results, with attacks on leaders associated with the ruling party continuing to make headlines.

Mob Grabs Das By The Collar

In the viral video, Nilanjan Das is seen speaking to a reporter when a man suddenly grabs him by the collar and drags him. A large crowd can be seen surrounding Das as the situation turns tense. Moments later, police personnel intervene and escort him away from the crowd.

The video has spread rapidly across social media platforms.

Social Media Users React

According to reports, Nilanjan Das heads the TMC's IT cell. Following the incident, several users on X claimed that Das had previously threatened critics of the party with filing FIRs against them. However, these claims have not been independently verified.

The video of the alleged assault has received more than 303,600 views on X within 24 hours of being shared.Nilanjan Das Seen Being Manhandled In Viral Video A video showing Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Nilanjan Das being assaulted by a mob has surfaced on social media and is being widely shared online.

The incident comes nearly two months after the West Bengal Assembly election results, with attacks on leaders associated with the ruling party continuing to make headlines.

Mob Grabs Das By The Collar

In the viral video, Nilanjan Das is seen speaking to a reporter when a man suddenly grabs him by the collar and drags him. A large crowd can be seen surrounding Das as the situation turns tense. Moments later, police personnel intervene and escort him away from the crowd.

The video has spread rapidly across social media platforms.

Social Media Users React

According to reports, Nilanjan Das heads the TMC's IT cell. Following the incident, several users on X claimed that Das had previously threatened critics of the party with filing FIRs against them. However, these claims have not been independently verified.

The video of the alleged assault has received more than 303,600 views on X within 24 hours of being shared.

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