Not hyperbolic to say that Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor is a classic example of beauty with brains. The leader has a separate fanbase altogether, with some fascinated by his English speaking skills and some by his overall personality.

His popularity goes beyond politics. Oh! Here's the proof -- a recent video making waves online shows the Congress leaders spilling beans on his intellect and personality. In the two-minute clip, a woman, seemingly a college-goer, asks Tharoor, "Sir, please explain yourself how can someone be so astonishingly good looking and charismatic, and even more implausibly brilliant and intelligent at the same time? Sir please spill some secrets."

And did we mention his incredible sense of humour? In this video, we get a glimpse of that too. The Congress leader hilariously responds, “…There are things you can’t help. And there are things that you can change yourself to do. So the way you look at all of that, honestly, all I can say is choose your parents wisely. It’s all in the genes. But everything else, you should work at it."

“I mean, I must say that reading, as I explained earlier, became a habit in childhood. I’ve kept it up and therefore I’ve read a lot. So I think I know a lot beause I have retained a lot of what I have read", he added.

Emphasising the significance of consistency and practice, Tharoor continued, "But once you’ve done it often enough, you develop the confidence, and particularly when you know that your ideas are clear and it’s a question of expressing them before people, then that’s something you get to do. But you have to practice it by doing it…"

Watch

Meanwhile, Shashi Tharoor is making headlines nowadays with rumours of him switching to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was also a part of the central delegation, formed by the NDA-led government, that is visiting several world capitals to tout India's views on terrorism.

This comes after New Delhi successfully launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7 -- in response to the Pahalgam terror attack -- destroying nine terror camps in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Pak's Punjab province.