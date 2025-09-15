FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 list of winners: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday, Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra win top acting honours; Black Warrant named Best Series

WATCH: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pulls down woman's hijab at event; Opposition slams 'vile act'

Goa nightclub fire: When will Luthra brothers be brought to Delhi? Know what charges will they face in India

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4: Priyanka Chopra to be the first guest on Kapil Sharma's Netflix show, episode out on...

No New Year's Eve celebrations at Paris' Champs-Élysées! know why authorities cancelled famed concert

Bhavana Menon breaks silence after Dileep's acquittal in sexual assault case: 'Not every citizen in this country is...'

DNA TV Show: Who is the main culprit behind Delhi's air pollution?

Jammu and Kashmir: Cop killed in encounter with terrorists in Udhampur district

Who is Izaz Sawaria? 20-year-old leg spinner whose Reels shortlisted him for IPL 2026 Auction

Dhurandhar box office collection day 11: Ranveer Singh film beats Saiyaara to become third highest-grossing film of 2025 after...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 list of winners: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday, Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra win top acting honours; Black Warrant named Best Series

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 winners: Jaideep, Ananya named Best Actors

WATCH: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pulls down woman's hijab at event; Opposition slams 'vile act'

WATCH: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pulls down woman's hijab at event

Goa nightclub fire: When will Luthra brothers be brought to Delhi? Know what charges will they face in India

Goa nightclub fire: When will Luthra brothers be brought to Delhi?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lionel Messi in India: Know about Argentina football captain's early life, educational qualifications, net worth, family and more

Lionel Messi in India: Know about Argentina football captain's early life, educa

2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, among most-awaited Bollywood films

2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, amon

OTT Releases This Week (15 December to 21 December): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (15 December to 21 December): Latest movies, web series t

HomeIndia

INDIA

WATCH: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pulls down woman's hijab at event; Opposition slams 'vile act'

As the incident unfolded, some people could be seen laughing, while Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary appeared to try to stop Kumar. His act has brought the 10-time Bihar chief minister under fire again over his mental health condition.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 01:34 AM IST

WATCH: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pulls down woman's hijab at event; Opposition slams 'vile act'
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sparked controversy after he pulled down a woman doctor's hijab during a government event in state capital Patna. A video of the incident was being widely circulated on social media platforms. In the clip, the 74-year-old Janata Dal (United) chief can be seen handing a certificate to an AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) doctor during an event. Kumar then motions to her to remove her hijab before going on to pull it down, exposing the woman's mouth and chin.

As the incident unfolded, some people could be seen laughing, while Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary appeared to try to stop Kumar. His act has brought the 10-time Bihar chief minister under fire again over his mental health condition -- an issue raised by several opposition leaders before last month's state assembly election. Bihar's main opposition party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), questioned Kumar's behaviour in a post on X. "What has happened to Nitish ji? His mental state has now reached a completely pitiable condition," the party wrote in Hindi. The Congress party called the chief minister's act "shameless" and "vile."

Earlier, weeks ahead of the Bihar election, Kumar had faced flak after a video of him garlanding a woman at a public event went viral. He had also rebuked an MP from his party who had tried to stop him. Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor had repeatedly raised questions about Kumar's mental health and said he was not fit to lead the government. Kumar's JD(U) and its ally BJP swept the Bihar election, winning more than 200 seats in the 243-seat assembly.

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 list of winners: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday, Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra win top acting honours; Black Warrant named Best Series
Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 winners: Jaideep, Ananya named Best Actors
WATCH: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pulls down woman's hijab at event; Opposition slams 'vile act'
WATCH: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pulls down woman's hijab at event
Goa nightclub fire: When will Luthra brothers be brought to Delhi? Know what charges will they face in India
Goa nightclub fire: When will Luthra brothers be brought to Delhi?
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4: Priyanka Chopra to be the first guest on Kapil Sharma's Netflix show, episode out on...
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4: Priyanka Chopra to be the first guest
No New Year's Eve celebrations at Paris' Champs-Élysées! know why authorities cancelled famed concert
No New Year's Eve celebration at Paris' Champs-Élysées! know it got cancelled
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lionel Messi in India: Know about Argentina football captain's early life, educational qualifications, net worth, family and more
Lionel Messi in India: Know about Argentina football captain's early life, educa
2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, among most-awaited Bollywood films
2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, amon
OTT Releases This Week (15 December to 21 December): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (15 December to 21 December): Latest movies, web series t
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal as Ranveer Singh film smashes box office records, scores biggest second Saturday ever, earns Rs...
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal, Jawan, Gadar 2
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules which you must follow
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement