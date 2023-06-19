Search icon
Watch: Violent brawl breaks out between family, restaurant bouncer over service charge in Noida’s Spectrum Mall

A violent clash broke out between a family and the staff of a restaurant inside the Spectrum Mall in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida Sector 75, with the video making rounds on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

Watch: Violent brawl breaks out between family, restaurant bouncer over service charge in Noida’s Spectrum Mall
Noida Spectrum Mall violence over service charge (Photo - Twitter)

The video of a violent clash inside a popular mall in Noida, Uttar Pradesh has surfaced on social media, where a family and restaurant staff can be seen beating each other inside the premises of the Spectrum Mall in Noida Sector 75.

The video of the violent brawl instantly went viral with thousands of views in just a matter of hours after the clash between the two groups broke out inside the Noida mall. It is reported that the clash happened over a service charge dispute inside the restaurant.

The incident occurred inside a restaurant called Float by Duty Free, where the family could be seen clashing with the bouncers and the staff of the establishment inside Spectrum Mall, after which the victim took to social media and narrated the incident.

According to the tweets posted by the victim, the incident began when the restaurant refused to serve certain food items to the family. When the family asked the staff to remove the service charge from the bill, the restaurant staff refused and a heated exchange began.

 

 

The tweets claimed that the restaurant staff started verbally abusing the victim’s brother and physically assaulted the family of the victim. It has also been alleged that the bouncers and staff assaulted the mother and aunt of the victim during the incident.

The victim claimed that around 30 people joined the clash from the restaurant’s side and proceeded to thrash and assault the family outside the restaurant, inside the Spectrum Mall in Noida Sector 75. The video of the incident has since gone viral.

 

 

The victim wrote on their social media account, “Today we have visited your restaurant Float by dutyfree located at Spectrum Mall, Sector-75, Noida with my family. First of all your staff declined us to serve certain food items post and we said okay. Post that we asked for bill and they handed over the bills to us.”

