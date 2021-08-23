WATCH: Video of nurse dancing on a popular song goes VIRAL

A video of an on-duty nurse dancing to a song has gone viral on social media. The contract nurse, who was seen dancing to the famous Bullettu Bandi song by Mohana Bhogaraju in the video, works with a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Telangana's Rajanna Siricilla district.

According to reports, the nurse named Jyothi was dancing to a song on the occasion of Independence Day at Thangallapally Primary Health Centre in Rajanna-Sircilla district.

See the viral video here:

However, the video has landed the nurse in trouble as it has drawn huge flak from higher officials. Jyothi has been issued a memo by the district authorities for performing the dance while on duty. The video has outraged the officials after which they issues her a notice to the PHC medical officer and also asked for an explanation from the staff nurse, media reports said.

Reportedly, other nurses and healthcare workers on the notice said it was unnecessary as the video was shot during the I-Day celebrations at the PHC. Netizens also pointed out that the notice was not needed and unfair, reported the Newsminute, adding that the memo has amounted to intolerance for a simple dance performance.

