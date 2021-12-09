WATCH video of helicopter carrying CDS General Bipin Rawat moments before crashing

General Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and his wife Madhulika Rawat, along with 11 other defence personnel died after the Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday (December 8).

Sources said the chopper crashed just minutes before reaching its destination in Tamil Nadu's Wellington.

The chopper took off at 11:48 am from the Sulur Air Base and was reported to be missing at around 12:22 pm, they said.

Now, a video reportedly provided by locals has surfaced of the chopper moments before the crash. In the video, the sound of the rotor suddenly stopping can be seen. Locals are heard saying if the chopper crashed.

General Rawat was on his way to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course.

The chopper crashed in the Nilgiris district.CDS Rawat's DA Brigadier LS Lidder and SO Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, L/NK Vivek Kumar, L/NK B Sai Teja, Hav Satpal were among other defence personnel on the ill-fated chopper.

Group Captain Varun Singh, SC, Directing Staff at DSSC, the sole survivor of the crash, is undergoing treatment at Military Hospital in Wellington.

