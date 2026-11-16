Watch video: Lion chased on motorcycles at Gujarat Safari Park, 3 forest staff removed

A viral video showed staff chasing a lion on bikes at Ambardi Safari Park in Gujarat, after which 3 outsourced forest staff were removed.

A viral video from Gujarat's Amreli district has led to action against three forest staff. The video showed men on motorcycles chasing a lion at Ambardi Safari Park.

What does the video show?

After appearing on social media, the video swiftly gained popularity. It depicts three men riding three different motorcycles pursuing a lion and making it run in the direction of an open area. A walkie-talkie is seen being carried by one of the riders.

There have also been reports of a Forest Department government Bolero driving through the area. The video also depicts the lion turning around and pursuing its assailants after being pursued from several directions. Sources claim that the employees were attempting to set up a close-up lion sighting for VIP visitors during the Diwali holiday. The Dhari Gir East Division's Ambardi Safari Park is where the incident happened.

What did the forest department say?

Following the viral video, forest authorities investigated and dismissed three outsourced staff. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Jaipal Singh reported that personnel directed a lion towards its 'kraal' using motorcycles instead of the usual jeep. A notice was issued post-incident, leading to the removal of the involved personnel.

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Staff deny harassment claim

Mitesh Vaniya, Assistant Conservator of Forests, clarified that a video showing a lion during Diwali did not indicate harassment. He explained that lions are fed daily in a fenced area called a kraal within the safari park, and the lion had simply wandered away from its enclosure. Staff were guiding it back, not harassing it. Vaniya also mentioned the increased tourist influx during the festive season, requiring forest staff to work 12-hour shifts to manage visitors.