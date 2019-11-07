Watch video: Gulmarg in J-K's Baramulla district receives season's first snowfall

Snowfall on higher reaches of Pir Panjal range

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday received the first snowfall of the season with several parts of the Valley covered in thick white snow.

Baramulla district's Gulmarg town, known for its scening beauty and resorts, received the season's first snowfall, triggering hope that tourism will kick off in the Valley, three months after strict clampdown was imposed and tourists were asked to leave following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.

There are already a huge number of tourists in Gubarg who enjoyed the view and played with the season's first snow.

"I was a little afraid before coming here. But here I see everything is normal. We enjoyed a lot. Will come with my family next year," a tourist from Odisha said.

#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: Gulmarg in Baramulla district receives snowfall. pic.twitter.com/063IVmisJk — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2019

The tourism industry suffered a huge blow earlier this year as tourists were advised to leave by the state administration. With Jammu and Kashmir becoming a Union Territory and normalcy returning to the Valley, tour operators hope to make up for the lost time.

"This snow is a gift from the almighty as we suffered a huge loss this summer. I hope the winter season is better. With the first snow, there is some hope. There is a rise in number of tourism-related queries since morning," travel agent Hafiz Shala said.

The weather department had on Tuesday predicted moderate to heavy snowfall and rains in the hills and plains of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh union territories for three days, starting from Wednesday.

Rajouri: Mughal road closed, today, for vehicular movement following snowfall on higher reaches of Pir Panjal range #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/iTrzaUGiQj November 6, 2019

ANI reported that the Mughal Road which connects districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region to south Kashmir’s Shopian was closed for vehicular traffic following snowfall on higher reaches of Pir Panjal range.

The weather department has warned of more snowfall on November 7 and 8 in parts of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.