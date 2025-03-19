Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) workers sent a packet of "sattu" to the ED office when Lalu Prasad Yadav arrived there.

Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, received a unique and close to his heart gift from his followers and party members when he appeared at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Patna on Wednesday.

The Rashtriya Janta Dal workers sent a packet of "sattu" (roasted and ground flour, made from pulses, cereals, or a mix of both) to their hero.

Don't be surprised.

Sattu, the poor man's fast food in Bihar, has been one of the favourite food items of the man of the masses.

Lalu Prasad Yadav has made this protein-rich food along with "litti-chokha" one of the most popular food items of Bihar.

VIDEO | Patna: 'Sattu' being sent inside the ED office where RJD chief Lalu Yadav and party leader Misa Bharti are being questioned in connection with 'land-for-jobs' scam.#PatnaNews #BiharNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Qo1r80wyWb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 19, 2025



Lalu Yadav on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its probe into land for jobs scam.

Meanwhile, RJD supporters have been protesting outside the ED office in Patna.

On Tuesday, Lalu Prasad's wife and RJD leader Rabri Devi and his son Tej Pratap Yadav appeared before the ED for questioning in the contention with the case.

Earlier this month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concluded its arguments on charges against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav, former Minister Prem Chand Gupta, and other accused in the case.

The case was related to alleged corruption in the tender of IRCTC hotels.

The CBI said there is sufficient material to frame charges against all accused persons.

This case is connected with the period when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009.

Meanwhile, Rabri Devi previously courted controversy after her "bhaang" remarks against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar where she alleged that he disrespects women.

Earlier, the Bihar Assembly witnessed high drama as Rabri Devi demanded the resignation of Nitish Kumar.

The uproar led to RJD MLAs walking out of the session, alleging that the CM and the ruling NDA had disrespected women, including Rabri Devi.

A political row erupted during the Assembly session on March 7 after Nitish Kumar accused RJD of dynastic politics. The Bihar CM attacked Lalu Prasad Yadav for appointing his wife, Rabri Devi, as CM when he was jailed in 1997 in connection with the fodder scam.



(With inputs from ANI)