FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Earthquake with magnitude of 5.8 on Richter scale jolts Afghanistan

Who is Ranvir Sachdeva? Eight-year-old coder meets Google CEO, OpenAI chief, addresses AI Summit 2026

Deja Vu of Kargil? Why did Pakistan Army disown its soldiers in BLA captivity? Leaving troops to their fate in Balochistan war?

Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi head list of 63 Pakistan players in The Hundred draft despite owners’ concerns

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda will get married in this hotel of Udaipur, per night cost of villa leave you shocked

Watch Video: After robodog row, shirtless men at AI Impact Summit 2026, Youth Congress members protest outside venue

'Just for show, talking behind closed doors': England great Alastair Cook questions India-Pakistan handshake snub

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta marks one year in office, unveils report card highlighting achievements

Tata Group-OpenAI deal: Ratan Tata's TCS to build 100MW–1GW AI infrastructure, Will it further cut jobs?

T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan semi-final clash more likely than final; Here’s why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Ranvir Sachdeva? Eight-year-old coder meets Google CEO, OpenAI chief, addresses AI Summit 2026

Who is Ranvir Sachdeva? Coder meets Google CEO, OpenAI chief at AI Summit 2026

Deja Vu of Kargil? Why did Pakistan Army disown its soldiers in BLA captivity? Leaving troops to their fate in Balochistan war?

Deja Vu of Kargil? Why did Pakistan Army disown its soldiers in BLA captivity?

Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi head list of 63 Pakistan players in The Hundred draft despite owners’ concerns

Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi head list of 63 Pakistan players in The Hundred pool

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family, King Charles III, Princess Diana and more

Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family

Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan bureaucrat who skipped grand wedding with IAS Aditi Varshney in Alwar, here's all you need to know about him

Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan officer who got married to Aditi Varshney

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7

HomeIndia

INDIA

Watch Video: After robodog row, shirtless men at AI Impact Summit 2026, Youth Congress members protest outside venue

The protesters engaged in a prolonged scuffle, and several serious charges have been registered, as per Delhi police sources. Delhi Police sources added that the protesters had initially planned to enter the venue with black umbrellas carrying printed stickers.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 20, 2026, 06:35 PM IST

Watch Video: After robodog row, shirtless men at AI Impact Summit 2026, Youth Congress members protest outside venue
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a protest against the India-US framework agreement on trade, angry people took their shirts off at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. A group of shirtless men were from the Youth Congress, shouting slogans and holding their t-shirts. The protesters shouted slogans against the government for agreeing to a trade deal with the US. 

Shirtless men protest at AI Summit 2026

According to sources, at least four protesters were arrested, they are identified as Krishna Hari, Youth Congress national secretary; Kundan Yadav, Bihar Youth Congress state secretary; Ajay Kumar, UP Youth Congress vice president, and Narasimha Yadav, Youth Congress national coordinator. Several videos showing shirtless people marring the AI summit have emerged online, sparking reactions. Check the video here.
 


The Opposition Congress has, from the beginning, criticised india-US deal, stating that India didn't get justifiable benefits from the new trade framework. Meanwhile, the accused are scheduled to be produced in the Patiala House Court later today.

The protesters engaged in a prolonged scuffle, and several serious charges have been registered, as per Delhi police sources. Delhi Police sources added that the protesters had initially planned to enter the venue with black umbrellas carrying printed stickers. Fearing they would be caught during security checks, they changed their plan and wore T-shirts with the printed messages instead.According to Delhi Police sources, the protesters had initially planned to enter the venue carrying black umbrellas with printed stickers. Fearing detection during security checks, they reportedly altered their plan and wore T-shirts displaying the printed messages instead. The police are investigating the matter as part of a larger conspiracy, including tracing the origin of the printed stickers, sources further stated.

Why Youth Congress protests at  AI Summit 2026?

Earlier, in a statement, the Indian Youth Congress said its workers were protesting against a "compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the Al Summit.""Indian Youth Congress workers raised their voice and protested against the compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the Al Summit," an official post from the Indian Youth Congress said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the protest stunt by Congress cadres. Earlier, the Delhi Police initiated legal action against a cadre of the Youth Congress who were protesting 'shirtless'. Additional Commissioner of Police Devesh Mahla said the incident took place at around 12:30 pm and that the protestors had registered for the summit online.He said the protestors were wearing sweaters and jackets over objectionable T-shirts. Near Hall Number 5, one of them removed his outer clothing and waved the T-shirt in protest. The official added that appropriate legal action is being taken and that those detained are being identified.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Earthquake with magnitude of 5.8 on Richter scale jolts Afghanistan
Afghanistan Earthquake: 5.8-magnitude tremor felt in Kabul, Nangarharh
Who is Ranvir Sachdeva? Eight-year-old coder meets Google CEO, OpenAI chief, addresses AI Summit 2026
Who is Ranvir Sachdeva? Coder meets Google CEO, OpenAI chief at AI Summit 2026
Deja Vu of Kargil? Why did Pakistan Army disown its soldiers in BLA captivity? Leaving troops to their fate in Balochistan war?
Deja Vu of Kargil? Why did Pakistan Army disown its soldiers in BLA captivity?
Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi head list of 63 Pakistan players in The Hundred draft despite owners’ concerns
Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi head list of 63 Pakistan players in The Hundred pool
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda will get married in this hotel of Udaipur, per night cost of villa leave you shocked
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda will get married in this hotel of Udaipur,
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family, King Charles III, Princess Diana and more
Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family
Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan bureaucrat who skipped grand wedding with IAS Aditi Varshney in Alwar, here's all you need to know about him
Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan officer who got married to Aditi Varshney
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7
Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement