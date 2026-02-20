Watch Video: After robodog row, shirtless men at AI Impact Summit 2026, Youth Congress members protest outside venue

The protesters engaged in a prolonged scuffle, and several serious charges have been registered, as per Delhi police sources. Delhi Police sources added that the protesters had initially planned to enter the venue with black umbrellas carrying printed stickers.

In a protest against the India-US framework agreement on trade, angry people took their shirts off at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. A group of shirtless men were from the Youth Congress, shouting slogans and holding their t-shirts. The protesters shouted slogans against the government for agreeing to a trade deal with the US.

Shirtless men protest at AI Summit 2026

According to sources, at least four protesters were arrested, they are identified as Krishna Hari, Youth Congress national secretary; Kundan Yadav, Bihar Youth Congress state secretary; Ajay Kumar, UP Youth Congress vice president, and Narasimha Yadav, Youth Congress national coordinator. Several videos showing shirtless people marring the AI summit have emerged online, sparking reactions. Check the video here.



#WATCH | Delhi: Indian Youth Congress workers staged a topless protest and chanted anti-Modi slogans at Bharat Mandapam



(Source: Indian Youth Congress) pic.twitter.com/WCZgCMwkFZ — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2026



The Opposition Congress has, from the beginning, criticised india-US deal, stating that India didn't get justifiable benefits from the new trade framework. Meanwhile, the accused are scheduled to be produced in the Patiala House Court later today.



The protesters engaged in a prolonged scuffle, and several serious charges have been registered, as per Delhi police sources. Delhi Police sources added that the protesters had initially planned to enter the venue with black umbrellas carrying printed stickers. Fearing they would be caught during security checks, they changed their plan and wore T-shirts with the printed messages instead.According to Delhi Police sources, the protesters had initially planned to enter the venue carrying black umbrellas with printed stickers. Fearing detection during security checks, they reportedly altered their plan and wore T-shirts displaying the printed messages instead. The police are investigating the matter as part of a larger conspiracy, including tracing the origin of the printed stickers, sources further stated.

Why Youth Congress protests at AI Summit 2026?

Earlier, in a statement, the Indian Youth Congress said its workers were protesting against a "compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the Al Summit.""Indian Youth Congress workers raised their voice and protested against the compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the Al Summit," an official post from the Indian Youth Congress said.



Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the protest stunt by Congress cadres. Earlier, the Delhi Police initiated legal action against a cadre of the Youth Congress who were protesting 'shirtless'. Additional Commissioner of Police Devesh Mahla said the incident took place at around 12:30 pm and that the protestors had registered for the summit online.He said the protestors were wearing sweaters and jackets over objectionable T-shirts. Near Hall Number 5, one of them removed his outer clothing and waved the T-shirt in protest. The official added that appropriate legal action is being taken and that those detained are being identified.



(With inputs from ANI)