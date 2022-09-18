Watch: UP policeman slaps man who filed complaint about missing niece, gets transferred

Screen Grab

A Police Inspector in charge of Binauli Police Station in Baghpat was transferred and a departmental inquiry was initiated against him after a video went viral on social media where he is allegedly seen slapping a man on Saturday.

#WATCH | Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh: Binoli PS Inspector attached to police line and departmental action initiated against him after a video of him slapping a man who had gone to file a complaint about his missing niece went viral



In a viral video on Social media, Inspector Birja Ram is seen slapping a man at Binauli Police station.

The victim and his family had approached the Binauli Police Station chief to complain about their missing niece who had been missing for 4 days.

“We took cognizance of the matter after the video was doing the rounds on social media. After an initial investigation, it was found that Inspector Birja Ram behaved unethically with the victim’s family on 17th September. Inspector Birja Ram has been transferred to Police Line from Binauli Police Station and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him, “told Neeraj KUMAR JADAUN, SP, Baghpat to ANI.

Victim Omveer told ANI, “Our niece has been missing for 4 days. We have gone there to enquire about the progress in the case, and while repeatedly asking the police inspector about our niece, the Police Officer slapped me in front of everyone.”