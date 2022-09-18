Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Watch: UP policeman slaps man who filed complaint about missing niece, gets transferred

Inspector Birja Ram is shown hitting a guy at the Binauli Police station in a social media video that has gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 11:02 PM IST

Watch: UP policeman slaps man who filed complaint about missing niece, gets transferred
Screen Grab

A Police Inspector in charge of Binauli Police Station in Baghpat was transferred and a departmental inquiry was initiated against him after a video went viral on social media where he is allegedly seen slapping a man on Saturday.

Also, READ: Chandigarh University leaked video row: Students demand apology as protests continue

In a viral video on Social media, Inspector Birja Ram is seen slapping a man at Binauli Police station.

The victim and his family had approached the Binauli Police Station chief to complain about their missing niece who had been missing for 4 days.

“We took cognizance of the matter after the video was doing the rounds on social media. After an initial investigation, it was found that Inspector Birja Ram behaved unethically with the victim’s family on 17th September. Inspector Birja Ram has been transferred to Police Line from Binauli Police Station and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him, “told Neeraj KUMAR JADAUN, SP, Baghpat to ANI.

Victim Omveer told ANI, “Our niece has been missing for 4 days. We have gone there to enquire about the progress in the case, and while repeatedly asking the police inspector about our niece, the Police Officer slapped me in front of everyone.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IGNOU July 2022 re-registration deadline extended: Check last date to apply, steps here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.