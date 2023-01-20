Search icon
Watch: Two woman police constables foil robbery attempt at bank by armed men in Bihar's Hajipur

The police constables, identified as Juhi Kumari and Shanti Kumari, were on duty when the robbers attacked the bank.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 04:05 PM IST

Photo via Twitter

Bihar Police has rewarded two woman police constables for displaying bravery as they foiled a daylight robbery attempt at a bank in Hajipur by armed men. 

The police constables, identified as Juhi Kumari and Shanti Kumari, were on duty when the robbers attacked the bank. The security footage of the incident showed the constables sitting just inside the entrance of the bank when three men attempt to enter.

Suddenly two of them took out their pistols and aimed them. Without hesitation the constables who are holding rifles leap to their feet and grapple with the two men and fight them off. 

A third robber is seen attempting to hold one of the constables.

Watch the video here

The two constables have been rewarded for their act of bravery by the Bihar Police. "Senior officers appreciated our bravery and said that you have done a good job," Shanti Kumari said. Police have launched a search for the armed men.

