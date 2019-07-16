Watch: Two motorcycle-borne brothers killed after car rams into them in Jaipur, driver arrested
The accused car driver, Virendra Jain, had been arrested and the investigation into the case was on, police said.
CCTV footage screengrab
Two brothers on a motorcycle were killed and three pedestrians were injured when a speeding car rammed into them here Tuesday, police said.The deceased have been identified as Punit Sharma (30) and Vivek Sharma (28). The accident took place near the JDA circle crossing on JLN Road, police said.
A woman was also among the injured, police said.The injured are undergoing treatment at the SMS government hospital, they said.
CCTV Footage: Two brothers killed after speeding car rams into them in Jaipur pic.twitter.com/aJzBJgttry— DNA (@dna) July 16, 2019
Rajasthan CM Gehlot condoled their death.
It is heart wrenching to know of the tragic death of two brothers in a road accident at JDA circle, #Jaipur. My heartfelt condolences to their parents and family members...may God give them strength to bear this terrible loss. I pray that the injured in the accident recover soon.— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 16, 2019