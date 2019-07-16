Trending#

Watch: Two motorcycle-borne brothers killed after car rams into them in Jaipur, driver arrested

The accused car driver, Virendra Jain, had been arrested and the investigation into the case was on, police said.


CCTV footage screengrab

Updated: Jul 16, 2019, 11:27 PM IST

 Two brothers on a motorcycle were killed and three pedestrians were injured when a speeding car rammed into them here Tuesday, police said.The deceased have been identified as Punit Sharma (30) and Vivek Sharma (28). The accident took place near the JDA circle crossing on JLN Road, police said.

A woman was also among the injured, police said.The injured are undergoing treatment at the SMS government hospital, they said.

The accused car driver, Virendra Jain, had been arrested and the investigation into the case was on, police said. 

Rajasthan CM Gehlot condoled their death.

