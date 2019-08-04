Watch: Trimbakeshwar Temple flooded after heavy rains in Nashik

Mumbai and nearby districts have been receiving heavy showers since the past two days with IMD's prediction for more heavy rainfall throughout the day on Sunday.

Severe spells of rain in the past few days at various places in Maharashtra have caused waterlogging, transportations issues, affecting normal life routine.

While Mumbai, Thane have been among the worst affected regions with flooded roads, railway stations, and other places, a similar scene was witnessed at Trimbakeshwar Temple in Nashik after its premises was flooded following heavy rainfall.

Watch: Heavy rainfall in Nashik, waterlogging in Trimbakeshwar temple pic.twitter.com/7LolcFInO0 — DNA (@dna) August 4, 2019

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Trimbakeshwar is an ancient temple located between three hills namely Brahmagiri, Nilagiri and Kalagiri in Maharashtra's Nashik. Devotees from across the country visit the place to offer their prayers at the Trimbakeshwar temple and seek Lord Shiva's blessings.

Watch: Waterlogging in Trimbakeshwar temple after heavy rainfall in Nashik pic.twitter.com/Ca0RrOuHSG — DNA (@dna) August 4, 2019

Meanwhile, the state administration has deployed eight teams of NDRF across Maharashtra to tackle any emergency situation if arises.

Central Railway and Western Railway services have also been disrupted due to heavy rainfall as several trains have been diverted, short terminated or cancelled.

The Central Railways on Sunday said six trains have been cancelled, six diverted and one short terminated due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Mumbai.