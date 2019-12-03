Trending#

Watch: Tigress chases tourists on safari in Ranthambore Park, video goes viral

Updated: Dec 3, 2019, 08:40 AM IST

A spine chilling video is going viral on social media that shows a tigress chasing a jeep full of tourists at the Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. 

Spotting a tiger is a big tourist attraction in Ranthambore National Park but this vide has surely frightened people to the core. 

A 19-second video of the incident, tweeted by ANI, shows a tigress named Sultana chasing open-top jeep full of tourists for a few seconds. The animal keeps on running behind the open jeep until the vehicle goes in the reverse direction and speeds away. The tiger then slows down its pace. The tourists surely had their hearts in their mouths. 

The frightening video was viewed over 3,5000 times and was flooded with comments.

As per reports, the incident took place in Zone 1 of the tiger reserve. The driver and the guide did not report the incident and the forest department may take some action against them.