Watch: Tigress chases tourists on safari in Ranthambore Park, video goes viral

A spine chilling video is going viral on social media that shows a tigress chasing a jeep full of tourists at the Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan.

Spotting a tiger is a big tourist attraction in Ranthambore National Park but this vide has surely frightened people to the core.

A 19-second video of the incident, tweeted by ANI, shows a tigress named Sultana chasing open-top jeep full of tourists for a few seconds. The animal keeps on running behind the open jeep until the vehicle goes in the reverse direction and speeds away. The tiger then slows down its pace. The tourists surely had their hearts in their mouths.

#WATCH Rajasthan: Tiger chases a tourist vehicle in Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur. (1 December 2019) pic.twitter.com/CqsyyPfYn2 — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

The frightening video was viewed over 3,5000 times and was flooded with comments.

Seems that they entered it's region. Tigers do not tolerate that. — ନ୍ୟାୟପତି ବଂଶୀ କୃଷ୍ଣ (Nyayapati Vamshi Krishna) (@nvkcivil20) December 2, 2019

Imagine how the animals feel...it's like some people would keep breaking into your house all the time, regularly. Doesn't make for happy animals! — Rahulito (@Rahulito2) December 2, 2019

It must be a tigress with her cubs nearby. — ShafiMohhamedKhatana (@mohhamed_shafi) December 2, 2019

As per reports, the incident took place in Zone 1 of the tiger reserve. The driver and the guide did not report the incident and the forest department may take some action against them.