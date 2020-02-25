Watch: This little Sardar's dance moves during Melania Trump's school visit is just adorable

On the day two of India visit, US First Lady Melania Trump was at a Delhi government school in Nanakpura, South Moti Bagh. From interacting with students to attending 'Happiness Class', Melania's visit to the school was praised by many.

A lot of group activities and performances were organised in the honour of the visit of First Lady. But one thing that grabbed Melania's attention was a little Sardar.

When a group of students was performing Punjabi folk dance, Gidda, a little Sardar sitting in the crowd stood up and started doing Bhangra. As he grooved on the beats of Punjabi folk song, he garnered all attention from US First Lady.

His free-spirited move was thoroughly enjoyed by Melania and she was seen cheering him up.

#WATCH Delhi: First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump watches a dance performance by students at Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura. pic.twitter.com/dBCuTzvymF — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

During her visit to the school, Melania praised the school and thanked people for India for being very welcoming and kind. "Namaste! It's a beautiful school. Thank you for welcoming me with a traditional dance performance. This is my first visit to India, people here are so welcoming and so kind".

Melania Trump said in her speech that in the US she works with several children to promote similar ideas of well-being through her ‘BE BEST’ initiative.

As a token of love & gratitude, students of Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School, Nanakpura gifted Madhubani paintings made by them to First Lady of the United States.