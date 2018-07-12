Watch: Thief shows off some dance moves before breaking into shop in Delhi

With unbuttoned shirt and scarf tied around his neck like a tie, the thief broke into some dance moves that looked straight out of a Bollywood movie.

In a hilarious footage, a thief was caught on camera dancing before committing a robbery in Delhi. We have seen victory dances before but how about a pre-victory dance?

Well, believe it or not, a thief gave a superb performance before breaking into a shop along with two accomplices. The CCTV footage, shared by news agency ANI, shows a thief doing a pre-victory dance before committing the theft.

With unbuttoned shirt and scarf tied around his neck like a tie, the thief broke into some dance moves that looked straight out of a Bollywood movie. Before breaking into dance, he looked up as if he knew there was a camera placed or his audience present.

After his performance, he covers his face and then proceeds to break into the shop.

See for yourself over here:

#WATCH CCTV footage of a thief dancing before he and two other people attempt to break into a shop, in Delhi (10.07.18) pic.twitter.com/zWhyaqqKDP — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2018

We don't know if the thief was successful in breaking into the shop or was caught by cops but many were surely impressed by his dance moves.

One Twitter user posted: "Hahaha isko reality show wale pakka le lenge multitalented chor (He will surely be selected for a reality show)."

"I hear dhinka chika dhinka chika in my mind," another Twitter user posted.

My Boss always says enjoy your work, never understand how...but now I know, this Guy is an inspiration for me. — Satish (@simply_satish) July 11, 2018

I hear dhinka chika dhinka chika in my mind — The Girl That Wasn't (@GirlThatWas) July 11, 2018

Hahaha isko reality show wale pakka le lenge multitalented chor — Aarohi Tripathy m(@aarohi_vns) July 11, 2018

Wonder if he ever considered switching his profession!