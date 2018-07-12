Headlines

Watch: Thief shows off some dance moves before breaking into shop in Delhi

With unbuttoned shirt and scarf tied around his neck like a tie, the thief broke into some dance moves that looked straight out of a Bollywood movie.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 12:07 PM IST

In a hilarious footage, a thief was caught on camera dancing before committing a robbery in Delhi. We have seen victory dances before but how about a pre-victory dance? 

Well, believe it or not, a thief gave a superb performance before breaking into a shop along with two accomplices. The CCTV footage, shared by news agency ANI, shows a thief doing a pre-victory dance before committing the theft. 

With unbuttoned shirt and scarf tied around his neck like a tie, the thief broke into some dance moves that looked straight out of a Bollywood movie. Before breaking into dance, he looked up as if he knew there was a camera placed or his audience present.

After his performance, he covers his face and then proceeds to break into the shop.

See for yourself over here:

 

 

We don't know if the thief was successful in breaking into the shop or was caught by cops but many were surely impressed by his dance moves. 

One Twitter user posted: "Hahaha isko reality show wale pakka le lenge multitalented chor (He will surely be selected for a reality show)." 

"I hear dhinka chika dhinka chika in my mind," another Twitter user posted.

Wonder if he ever considered switching his profession!

