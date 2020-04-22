Watch: Thane police performs 'aarti' to shame lockdown violators

Amid the backdrop of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spreading like wildfire across India, several bizarre incidents are emerging which shows how people are taking the situation lightly. One such incident was reported in Thane, Maharashtra, when few people came out despite lockdown was declared.

A video is going viral that shows police performing aarti of people who came out amid the lockdown.

In a video of the 'aarti' by Thane police, a few young men were seen standing with bowed heads. A woman police officer, wearing a protective face mask, was seen performing 'aarti' of the lockdown violators.

Another police officer at the site was seen explaining the consequences of moving outdoors during the pandemic.

The video has been viewed over 136,000 times on Twitter. It has also collected over 6200 'likes', with several Twitter users commenting in support of the unique step by Thane police.

#WATCH: Police perform 'aarti' of people who were out on the streets for morning walk amid #Coronaviruslockdown in Thane, today. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/aqHk6SFZom — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

The Centre had last week decided to extend lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus. During the lockdown, citizens have been asked to avoid stepping out of their houses unless it is for essentials.