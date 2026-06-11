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WATCH: Surat cop climbs seventh-floor exterior grille to rescue stranded man, video goes viral

A video of a Surat police officer climbing the exterior grille of a seven-storey building to rescue a man has gone viral on social media. Know the whole matter.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 11, 2026, 11:06 PM IST

WATCH: Surat cop climbs seventh-floor exterior grille to rescue stranded man, video goes viral
A video of a police officer climbing the exterior grille of a seven-storey building to rescue a man has gone viral. (Pic Credits: Screengrabs from viral clip)
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A man in Surat was successfully rescued by Dial 112 personnel, who allegedly attempted to kill himself at his residence. However, saving his life was not an easy task for the police team, as the constable had to risk his own safety to enter a locked 7th-floor apartment. Surat City Police also shared a video on its X handle wherein the officer is seen showing his dedication and courage in saving a man's life.

 

What was the incident?

 

As per police officials, Surat City Police received a distress call from a woman who informed them that her husband had allegedly consumed a poisonous substance and appeared to hurt himself. The Police Control Room then alerted the Laskana PS Dial 112 PCR van, the Fire and Emergency Services, and an ambulance to rush immediately to the location.

 

After reaching the location first, Dial 112 PCR officers found that the flat was on the 7th floor and was also locked from inside. A Police constable named Shailesh Chudasama and driver Kripalsinh Gohil accessed a neighbouring flat. After this, the constable climbed across the building's exterior grill and entered the flat through a window.

 

Take a look

Police constable explains the incident

 

''The door was locked from the inside by a man. We managed to force it open and saw that he had consumed a poisonous substance. I immediately restrained him and removed the remaining substance from his possession, but he had already ingested some of it and was vomiting. We quickly brought him downstairs and, without waiting for the ambulance, began taking him to a hospital in Kamrej. The ambulance met us en route, and he was immediately shifted for emergency medical treatment,'' constable Shailesh said.

 

Later, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi also praised the officers for their prompt response and life-saving efforts and said, ''Surat Police has given a new life to a young man who was about to commit suicide due to mental stress in the Laskana area of Surat. Congratulations to the personnel of the Surat Police PCR team for performing their duty with devotion to humanity.''

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