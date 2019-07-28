Watch: Stray cow enters classroom in IIT Bombay; Twitter is amused

A shocking video appeared on Social media where a stray cattle was seen interrupting a class in Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay.

In the video, a cow entered a classroom which was in session at IIT-B. The students looked visibly perturbed and were in a state of confusion when the cow started walking around the classroom.

Watch: Stray cow interrupts class in IIT Bombay pic.twitter.com/gVmXHIF3lC — DNA (@dna) July 28, 2019

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, an intern from Kerela working in IIT Bombay was attacked by a pair of bulls earlier this month and had to be hospitalised after receiving several injuries to the abdomen.

A student told the daily that despite the attack on the student, the authorities were silent on the issue. Students in IIT Bombay complained that cattle also sneaked into their hostel rooms and the authorities have not been able to take any concrete action.

The newspaper reported that the prevailing problem of cattle menace had prompted the premier institute to hold an emergency meeting following which they removed some cattle from the campus.

However, the problems still persist and students do not feel safe in the current situation.

It serves as an embarrassment for an institute which was declared as 'Institute of National Importance' by the Indian Parliament and features in the top 200 list of global premier institutes.

Twitter reacted hilariously to the grand entrance of the bovine creature.

Engineer cow — Avi Pathak (@AviPath82793285) July 28, 2019

Studious Cow! — Mahesh Engineer (@maheshengineer) July 28, 2019

Raj tweeted, " That was an engineering student in previous birth ..indirectly warning to freshers"

That was an engineering student in previous birth ..indirectly warning to freshers — Raj (@raghava533) July 28, 2019

People having a bad day at work are requested to watch this video for guaranteed giggles.