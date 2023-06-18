Search icon
Watch: Stones pelted at Brij Bhushan Singh's event in UP amid wrestlers' protest row, viral video

The MP's supporters got into a fight over taking selfies at the event, according to Gonda Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 08:04 AM IST

Brij Bhushan (File Photo)

At a BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's attendance at an event in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, 2 groups, including the followers of a village head and his political adversary, engaged in violence. Some of India's best female wrestlers have accused Singh of sexual harassment.

The two primary followers got into a brawl about taking a selfie, and the supporters of both sides pelted stones at each other. In the midst of this commotion, supporters threw rocks at the convoy of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. BJP MPs were able to leave the event without incident. The video of this fight and stone pelting has been captured on the camera.

Watch the viral video:

According to Gonda Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar, a fight broke out between the MP's supporters at the event over taking selfies, and another one broke out over drinking water. As part of the current Maha Sampark Abhiyan, the BJP's minority wing conducted a "labharthi sammelan" for recipients of government programmes in Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency's Katra Assembly area. 

On June 15, the Delhi Police filed a 1,000-page chargesheet to Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi. The charging document, which represents the investigation's findings, relates to the allegations of sexual harassment made by female wrestlers against outgoing WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The case's subsequent hearing will take place on July 4.

In half a dozen complaints against Brij Bhushan made by female wrestlers, Delhi Police mentions photographic and video evidence in over 3 of the alleged sexual harassment incidents, reported Indian Express. 

