Watch: Shubhanshu Shukla meets PM Modi, shares moments of his space mission, gifts him...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on Monday, August 18, a day before the Indian astronaut returned to India after completing his historic visit to the International Space Station (ISS). The two met at the Prime Minister's residence in Delhi. The astronaut, who is the first Indian aboard the International Space Station (ISS), met the PM after a successful mission. Shukla was the pilot of the Axiom-4 Space Mission to the ISS. He returned to Earth on July 15 after completing the NASA mission and landed in the national capital in the early hours of Sunday.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Monday highlighted the importance of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's achievements in completing a mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and the critical role of the space program for the 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. "On this occasion, the (lower) house welcomes Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to India. His space mission and successful return are not merely about the success of the mission, but a matter of pride and inspiration for Indian citizens. Shukla's achievement is an inspiration for the youth," Birla said while addressing the Lok Sabha.

Shubhanshu Shukla was in rehabilitation in the US for weeks post his successful space mission and announced his return journey to India last week on Saturday. Taking to social media platform Instagram, Shukla shared an emotional post reminiscing about his journey and the excitement of meeting with friends and family. “As I sit on the plane to come back to India, I have a mix of emotions running through my heart. I feel sad leaving a fantastic group of people behind who were my friends and family for the past one year during this mission,” Shukla wrote. “I am also excited about meeting all my friends, family, and everyone in the country for the first time post mission. I guess this is what life is - everything all at once,” he added.



