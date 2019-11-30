Watch: Russian military cadets sing 'Ae Watan, Humko Teri Kasam' in Moscow

In an interesting video shared on Twitter, Russian military cadets were seen Mohammad Rafi's 'Ae Watan, Humko Teri Kasam' during an event in the capital city of Moscow. The video has created a stir on social media.

The 27-second video, which is being shared by many, shows a group of young Russian cadets reciting a couple of lines from the popular Hindi song 'Aye Watan'. The song is from the 1965 movie Shaheed, which is based on the life of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

#WATCH Russian military cadets sing- "Ae watan, Humko Teri Kasam," song at an event in #Moscow (Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/cjNGZblLeg — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

Brigadier Rajesh Pushkar, the Military Advisor at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, can also be seen in the video singing along.

Twitterati got emotional after watching the video as they lauded the relations between India and Russia, claiming that they got 'goosebumps' seeing the video.

"This is really so tearful. Even to listen to this song! And when it's coming from the mouths of these young cadets, even though they are Russians, its impact becomes million times," a user commented