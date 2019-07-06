Watch: Ram Shankar Katheria's guards thrash toll plaza employees in Agra; 'self-defence', says BJP MP

Headlines

OpenAI’s text-to-image tool DALL-E 3 now available in Bing Chat

Where's the crowd? Empty seats raise eyebrows at cricket World Cup 2023 opener between England vs New Zealand

The Vaccine War: PM Narendra Modi heaps praise on Vivek Agnihotri's film, says 'everyone should watch it'

Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, two houses torched in Imphal West amid heavy firing

'Bacche bade ho gaye': Salman Khan lauds Aamir Khan's daughter Ira for her mental health awareness initiative

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

OpenAI’s text-to-image tool DALL-E 3 now available in Bing Chat

World Cup 2023: Fans gather outside stadium to support England, New Zealand ahead of opening match

Where's the crowd? Empty seats raise eyebrows at cricket World Cup 2023 opener between England vs New Zealand

World's richest billionaires list 2023; Mukesh Ambani on rank...

Bollywood stars who shell out lakhs on house rent

9 baby names inspired by Lord Vishnu

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

World Cup 2023: Fans gather outside stadium to support England, New Zealand ahead of opening match

World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tease fans with THIS special message

Yudh Abhyas 2023: US, Indian armies execute para jumps from transport aircraft in Alaska

The Vaccine War: PM Narendra Modi heaps praise on Vivek Agnihotri's film, says 'everyone should watch it'

Trinetra Haldar calls her Made in Heaven role a stepping stone for trans representation in media, talks Bollywood dreams

Khushi Kapoor reveals why Zoya Akhtar cast her as Betty Cooper in The Archies: 'I'd like to think...'

HomeIndia

India

Watch: Ram Shankar Katheria's guards thrash toll plaza employees in Agra; 'self-defence', says BJP MP

The incident took place when Katheria was going to Etawah from Agra at around 4 am on Saturday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 06, 2019, 02:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Security guards of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ram Shankar Katheria allegedly thrashed toll plaza employees in Agra and fired in the air after an argument.

The incident took place when Katheria, the Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes, was going to Etawah from Agra at around 4 am on Saturday.

CCTV footage from the incident was tweeted by ANI which showed that Katheria and his wife were also present at the spot during the altercation.

In the footage, the security personnel of the Etawah MP can be seen thrashing the employees before brandishing a gun and later firing in the air. One of the security personnel of Katheria pushed away an employee while the other fired shots in the air.

According to the complaint filed by toll employees, the convoy of Katheria consisted of five cars and a bus beside his car.

One of the toll employees who were thrashed by the security personnel of Katheria told media, "One of our colleagues appealed to Katheria's convoy to move their cars one by one through the toll plaza to avoid any damage to the vehicles. But the security personnel didn't listen and started thrashing the employee on duty."

"One of the employees came to me and asked for help. When I came to the spot, they also thrashed me with sticks and threatened to shoot with a gun. If anything happens to me in future, Katheria will be responsible as I am now getting pressure to quit the job," he said. 

Katheria's wife, who was present at the spot, tried to stop Katheria from thrashing us, the employee claimed.

However, the lawmaker claimed that his security personnel were attacked by the toll plaza employees first and they retaliated in "self-defence"

"My security did not attack toll plaza employees, they first attacked my people. Toll employees did not know other cars were part of my convoy; they thought some other car is slipping through behind mine. My security guard only fired in self-defence," Katheria was quoted as saying by ANI.

This comes barely four days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish on Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya's conduct who had hit civic official with a cricket bat last week.  

"I'm not shedding my blood and sweat just to be let down by these people," PM Modi said BJP's Parliamentary meeting on Tuesday. 

Senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's son and Indore MLA Akash was served a notice by the BJP to explain his behaviour. He had hit a civic official with a cricket bat when a team of municipality officers was carrying an anti-encroachment drive on June 26. 

(With ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ODI World Cup 2023: Shikhar Dhawan reacts to Pakistan's fielding fiasco in Pak vs Aus warm-up clash

Meet woman who missed UPSC interview call by 1 mark in 1st attempt, topped IAS exam with AIR 1 next time

Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 10,399 ahead of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023, check details

Meet Indian-origin entrepreneur who is on America’s 100 richest self-made women list, her net worth is...

Meet Amitava Mukherjee, ex-civil servant, who quit job to lead Rs 43,461 crore company

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE