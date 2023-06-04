Watch: Rahul Gandhi features on Times Square billboards in New York, know how much does it cost

Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

The Times Square billboard featured the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visuals from Bharat Jodo Yatra before his trip to New York. The disqualified Lok Sabha MP will address the Indian-American diaspora on Sunday at the Javits Centre while on a six-day visit to three US cities.

On social media, party officials and fans posted images that depicted Gandhi engaging with people in a montage put together from the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

For those outside of New York, the busy neighbourhood is constantly illuminated by digital billboards, commercials, and businesses that provide 24/7 services. Being displayed on digital screens in one of the busiest pedestrian zones in the entire globe is regarded by many as a triumph.

Gandhi began a three-city US tour on Tuesday with his arrival in San Francisco, where he will mingle with the Indian diaspora and meet with American lawmakers. The congressman is scheduled to attend a dinner sponsored by Indian-American entrepreneur Frank Islam with prominent business figures, senators, and congressmen before his trip to New York.

He will meet with thinkers at the Harvard Club at Harvard University during his visit to New York on June 3 and 4, partake in a luncheon event and get to know some successful Indian-Americans in the creative business and give a speech to the general public at the Javits Centre in New York.

How much does the billboard in Times Square cost?

The price of screen time on one of the digital billboards in the centre of Times Square is said to range from $5,000 to $50,000 (about $4 lakh to 41 lakh) each day and is subject to alter depending on the time, position, and props necessary, according to several advertising websites.