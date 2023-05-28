Watch: Powerful storm knocks down massive mobile tower in Rajasthan's Nagaur

Nagaur mobile tower knocked down by storm| Photo: Twitter

A mobile tower was knocked out by a severe storm in Nagaur district of Rajasthan. Heavy storms in the northern parts of India have caused serve damage to the infrastructure of various cities. The jolts of powerful strom only took a few minutes to knock down the mobile tower.

The warnings of the storm were already sent out by the met department in the district. Storm was followed by heavy rain and lightning. This incident occurred in the Riyasi area of Badli Road.

A video of the incident was recorded by locals and it is now going viral on the social media platform, Twitter. The video shows how the gigantic tower comes down to the ground in minutes.

Untimely #rains accompanied by #gustywinds in #Nagaur dismantled a mobile transmission tower on top of a building. Tower came crashing down in khartipura area. #rain and #wind brought down trees in several places of #Rajasthan. No casualties reported so far. #downpour pic.twitter.com/vhyrC3Ozys — Aadi (@aadi_dev) May 28, 2023

The police and municipal authorities reached the spot and assessed the situation. In a similar incident, the Mahakal temple in Ujjain and several idols of Saptrishi were damaged.