Watch: Powerful storm knocks down massive mobile tower in Rajasthan's Nagaur

A mobile tower in the Nagaur district of Rajasthan was knocked down to the ground by a powerful storm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 07:35 PM IST

Nagaur mobile tower knocked down by storm| Photo: Twitter

A mobile tower was knocked out by a severe storm in Nagaur district of Rajasthan. Heavy storms in the northern parts of India have caused serve damage to the infrastructure of various cities.  The jolts of powerful strom only took a few minutes to knock down the mobile tower. 

The warnings of the storm were already sent out by the met department in the district. Storm was followed by heavy rain and lightning. This incident occurred in the Riyasi area of Badli Road. 

A video of the incident was recorded by locals and it is now going viral on the social media platform, Twitter. The video shows how the gigantic tower comes down to the ground in minutes. 

The police and municipal authorities reached the spot and assessed the situation. In a similar incident, the Mahakal temple in Ujjain and several idols of Saptrishi were damaged.

