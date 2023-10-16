Watch: Portion of flyover on Mumbai-Goa highway collapses in Maharashtra's Chiplun

The girder developed cracks when it was being placed at the elevated position in the morning hours.

A girder of an overbridge being constructed on a section of the Mumbai-Goa highway collapsed on Monday after developing cracks in Chiplun city in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, police said. Nobody was injured in the incident as the area was already cordoned off.

The girder developed cracks when it was being placed at the elevated position in the morning hours, following which the surrounding area was cordoned off and police personnel were deployed at the spot, the official said.

At around 2:45 pm, the girder crumbled and fell around 30 metres down, he said. The work to remove debris on the highway section has not yet begun as traffic was operational, he said. A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet. Check out the viral video here:

